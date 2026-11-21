Bayern Munich Suffer Injury Blow as Kane and Olise Forced Off Pitch

Munich [Germany], November 21 (ANI): Bayern Munich suffered an injury scare after England captain Harry Kane and Michael Olise were both forced off with injuries during the first half of their Bundesliga clash against Cologne on Friday night, according to a report by The Athletic.

Kane, who recently became England's record appearance-holder and scored twice during the international break, was substituted in the 19th minute following an apparent ankle injury sustained after a tackle. The striker received treatment on the pitch before walking off and heading straight down the tunnel, accompanied by a member of Bayern's medical staff. Tom Bischof replaced Kane, who has previously struggled with persistent ankle injuries during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. However, the England international has largely avoided serious problems in the area since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. According to The Athletic, Kane had previously credited his recovery from recurring injury problems to working with a new physiotherapist after suffering a hamstring tear on New Year's Day in 2020.

Olise was also forced off after sustaining an injury following a tackle. The French winger received treatment before walking off the pitch and was replaced by Tim Binder, who made his Bundesliga debut. Bayern were already without Luis Diaz, who missed the fixture due to a hamstring problem, while Jamaal Musiala was named among the substitutes. As a result, Bayern finished the first half with a reshuffled attacking combination featuring Bischof, Binder, Lennart Karl and Nathaniel Brown. The Bundesliga leaders were trailing after Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore put Cologne ahead in the 12th minute. However, Brown restored parity before the half-time break. Following their match against Cologne, Bayern have seven more fixtures remaining before the Bundesliga's winter break. Their upcoming schedule also includes UEFA Champions League encounters against Lille and Slavia Prague. The extent of the injuries sustained by Kane and Olise was not immediately clear.