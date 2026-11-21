KL Rahul achieved a historic milestone as the first Indian opener to score Test centuries across all four SENA countries. The achievement came during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

KL Rahul Makes History With Centuries In All Four SENA Test Nations

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): KL Rahul scripted history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – after bringing up his 13th Test hundred against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Rahul reached the milestone with a century off 207 deliveries, completing a rare achievement that places him among an elite group of Asian batters to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations. The 34-year-old became the eighth Asian batter to achieve the feat, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli. Overall, he is the fifth Indian to achieve this rare feat. HUNDRED for #TeamIndia's vice-captain @klrahul 👏👏 A historic century for KL Rahul as he becomes the only Indian opener to score centuries across SENA countries 🙌🙌 #NZvIND https://t.co/Qk9NA09G9G — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026 Notably, Rahul and former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar are the only two batters in this group to have scored Test centuries in all four SENA countries while opening the batting. With his maiden Test century in New Zealand, Rahul completed his collection of hundreds across the four countries. He had previously scored centuries in Australia, England and South Africa, with his latest knock adding New Zealand to the list. The century also took Rahul's tally to 13 Test hundreds, including 10 in overseas conditions and three at home, underlining his record as a batter who has consistently delivered away from home. Rahul's latest century also places him among the most prolific Test openers in recent years. Since 2021, he has scored seven Test hundreds as an opener, the joint-most alongside Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dimuth Karunaratne. He is also among the leading century-makers among openers in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with four hundreds, level with Tom Latham and Travis Head. Among Indian openers, Rahul now has 12 Test centuries, drawing level with Murali Vijay. Sunil Gavaskar leads the list with 33 hundreds, followed by Virender Sehwag with 22, while Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma have nine each. Rahul's achievement came after he had already established himself as India's first opener to register fifty-plus scores in all four SENA countries. He had reached an unbeaten half-century on Day 2 against New Zealand before converting it into a historic hundred on Saturday. Resuming Day 3 at 52 not out, Rahul continued his composed innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who also brought up a half-century. The pair extended their second-wicket partnership and helped India strengthen their position after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the previous day. Rahul's century was also a significant milestone in India's response to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368. The visitors had reached 239/1 at lunch on Day 3, with Rahul unbeaten on 93 and Padikkal on 53, before the Indian opener went on to complete his hundred after the interval. The milestone further adds to Rahul's impressive record in overseas Test cricket, as he joins some of the most accomplished batters from India and Asia in the exclusive SENA century club. (ANI)