New Zealand coach Rob Walter confirmed the team is exploring a new middle-order role for aggressive opener Finn Allen in the 50-over format, starting with the home ODI series against India, to counter spinners and pacers in the middle overs.

Kiwis to Explore New Middle-Order Role for Finn Allen

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said that the Kiwis are exploring the option of opener Finn Allen batting in the middle order in the 50-over format, starting from the five-match ODI series against India at home, to take on extra pace options and spinners in the middle overs with aggression.

Allen, who is a part of NZ's ODI squad for the India series, has not played any ODI since September 2023, but has some middle-order experience, including an explosive 65-ball 87 for NZ A against India A during a tour game in Lincoln back in 2020. While the opener has established himself as a powerful T20 force, he averages just 27.71 in 22 ODIs and 21 innings, scoring just 582 runs with five fifties.

"It is unlikely that they [Allen and Tim Seifert] will open together," NZ coach Walter said after naming the ODI squad for the five-match series, as quoted by Cricinfo. "We have got sort of a different role in mind for Finn in the middle order. So we want to explore that as an option, obviously, given his capability to sort of influence the game."

"In 50-over cricket, there's a space in the middle of the game to take on the spinners or the fifth or sixth bowler. So, yeah, we will explore that with Finn. Obviously, we know he is destructive, and it is a little bit different in 50-over cricket. He is not foreign to 50-over cricket. He has certainly played enough of it, but it is a slightly new role for him. So, yeah, looking forward to seeing how that goes," he added.

With Finn in middle-order, Devon Conway could open with Seifert for the first three ODIs before he leaves the squad to prepare for the Test series coming after it. Nick Kelly, who has received his first central contract, will also be among opening options for the final two ODIs.

Mindset Shift for ODIs

With exposure to T20 leagues across the globe, Allen's spin hitting has gone up, especially on the back foot. Walter feels though, that the hard-hitting batter could need to make mindset changes for the new role in the ODIs, especially with the field settings looking way more different than a T20 powerplay.

"We actually want to see what it looks like to have someone in the middle order just taking on the game. So, that is obviously not being reckless because if it was that easy, everyone would do it. But, there's a sort of a shift in 50-over cricket, especially if the surfaces are good, where overs 25-40 become pretty important whilst there is an extra fielder in the ring," he said.

"So, we want him to express himself. But there obviously has to be a slight shift in it. And it is very different to when there are only two fielders out in the powerplay of a T20 game. But that said, he also has batted into the latter parts of a T20 game where there are five fielders out. So, hopefully, to find sort of the happy medium in between can provide a nice competitive advantage," he added.

A Collaborative Decision

Walter also said that this role had been discussed with Allen during the T20 World Cup this year and said that the batter also had conversations with Auckland Aces coach Rob Nicol about bringing his hitting abilities to the middle-order.

"I mean, this is a conversation that happened in the T20 World Cup already," Walter said. "And I cannot remember if he came to me or if I went to him, but we were sort of probably both thinking about a similar thing. I know Rob Nicol at the Aces had discussed it with him as well."

"So, I think there were a few people thinking the same thing at the same time. So, he is obviously available to try anything and he's always up for a challenge. So, yeah, it was not a difficult conversation by any stretch, and it is something that I know he is looking forward to," added the coach.

Future Prospects and World Cup Ambitions

Allen, who has adapted a more free-playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket instead of a central contract, is in contention with Seifert for the 2027 ODI World Cup. NZ's selection manager Gavin Larsen had said before the West Indies ODI series in July that the casually contracted players are eager to appear in the World Cup next year.

"Look, Finn is exceptionally talented," Larsen had said. "He is one of the best ball-strikers in the world. One of the questions will be role definition: is it at the top of the order or will he be suited to a finishing role, etc? The same could be said for Tim Seifert," he added.

"The other thing to balance out is that we have got a very successful ODI team and you take Kane [Williamson] out and you could argue or debate that there are gaps that are opening. But we've also had a very strong batting line-up in the 50-over format. There is also other emerging players around the country as well who will be given opportunities to stake their claim as well," he signed off. (ANI)