Madan Lal lauded Rishabh Pant for his fearless century against New Zealand, urging selectors to include the batter in the upcoming World Cup squad while questioning his previous exclusion from India's ODI and T20I setups.

Madan Lal Praises Fearless Rishabh Pant After Historic Century Knock

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal heaped praise on Rishabh Pant following his historic century against New Zealand in the first Test, describing him as a fearless, confident and exceptional player who has never really been out of form. Lal questioned Pant's exclusion from India's ODI and T20I setups, suggesting fitness may have been a factor, and urged the selectors not to make the mistake of leaving him out of the upcoming 50-over World Cup next year, insisting that a player of his calibre deserves a place in the squad.

Despite New Zealand holding their nerve to secure a hard-fought draw against India, Rishabh Pant's sensational century emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the opening Test. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a breathtaking 153 off just 153 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and six sixes, showcasing his trademark fearless approach and putting the New Zealand bowlers under sustained pressure. His historic knock also saw him become the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries, further underlining his remarkable achievement.

Madan Lal felt India's bowling attack missed the services of seamer Mohammad Siraj in the opening Test and urged the team management to bring the pacer back into the playing XI for the next match, noting his ability to generate extra bounce.