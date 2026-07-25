Ishan Kishan scored a match-defining 81 as India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I. India posted 219/5 and bowled Zimbabwe out for 129, claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Harare.

Ishan Kishan said that he "kept things very simple" and backed himself to play his shots after scoring a match-defining 81-run knock as India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series, on Saturday at Harare, to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead.

With India being sent in to bat first, Kishan was forced to walk in early after the visitors slipped to 29/2 within three overs. The left-hander steadied the innings with a 66-run partnership alongside captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored 25, before combining with Tilak Varma for a crucial 94-run stand that propelled India to 219/5 in 20 overs. Kishan's explosive 81 off 44 deliveries featured nine fours and two sixes. The bowlers complemented the batting effort with a disciplined performance, led by Abhishek Sharma's three-wicket haul, while Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav picked up two wickets each. They bowled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory and an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

'Kept things very simple and backed myself'

After the win, Ishan Kishan, who got the Player of the Match award for his knock, said he focused on staying in the present after early wickets fell, backing his strengths and playing according to the situation. He added that keeping things simple and choosing the right bowlers to target helped him execute his shots effectively. "[On batting after the early wickets] You don't think about the wickets that have already fallen. The past is past. You just keep watching the ball. You know your strengths, you know where you can score and which bowlers you can target. It's about being smart in the middle. I kept things very simple and just backed myself to play my shots all around the ground," he said during the post-match presentations.

Kishan lauds young Indian pacers

Kishan praised India's young fast bowlers, including Mayank Yadav, debutant Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav, for their hard work, energy and impressive performances. He said their contributions on the field and with the ball indicate they have the potential to become prominent names in cricket. "[On India's young fast bowlers] I'm really happy to see them doing well, especially Mayank Yadav, Yash and everyone else. Prince has played a few matches as well. All of them bring great energy to the field. It's not just about how they're bowling. They've all worked incredibly hard and each of them has a great story behind their success. At the same time, they've contributed brilliantly in the field as well. It's really good to have them around, and the way they're bowling, I think they're going to make a big name for themselves," Kishan said. (ANI)