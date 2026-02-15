Former cricketer Kiran More predicts India's victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, stating India has the upper hand. He also backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a 'big match player' who will ensure India's win.

Kiran More Backs India for T20 WC Clash Against Pakistan

Former India cricketer Kiran More expressed hope for India's victory in the much-awaited clash against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The former BCCI selector More is contesting the election for the post of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President from the Revival Group. Speaking to ANI, he said, "India is a very strong team. They will have an upper hand. I think India is going to win it."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Pandya is a big match player'

He also expressed his desire to see Baroda's Hardik Pandya perform in the crucial match as India seeks to confirm their place in the Super Eights with a win on Sunday. Speaking about Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, More said, "Pandya is a very good player. He is a big match player, and in big occasions, he ensures India's victory."

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan have defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

India's Dominance Against Left-Arm Pacers

Against the USA in their campaign opener, Indian batters, despite being far, far away from their best, managed to make their left-arm lead left-armer Saurabh Netrawalkar bleed runs. He gave away 23 runs in his two powerplay overs, including two fours and sixes and was taken to cleaners by skipper Suryakumar Yadav later on during the death overs phase, giving away a total of 65 runs in four overs, including seven fours and five sixes.

In the second clash against Namibia, India brutalised their left-arm pacers, Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit. During the powerplay, the duo collectively leaked 61 runs in four overs, including six fours and five sixes. While later on Namibia managed to contain Team India courtesy a four-fer from skipper Gerhald Erasmus, the final figures of both lefties were not very respectable, with Ruben going for 38 runs in his four overs, with four boundaries and a six and Smit getting a wicket, but leaking 50 in his four overs, with four boundaries and sixes each.

In all, India belted Namibia's left-armers for 88 runs in eight overs, including eight fours and five sixes. In the competition so far, against left-armers in these 12 overs, India have looted 153 runs, including 15 fours and 10 sixes and a strike rate of over 212.

Group A Standings

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)