The BCCI announced a record-breaking cash reward of Rs 131 crores for the Indian team following their T20 World Cup 2026 title win. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, becoming the first team to defend the title at home.

BCCI Announces Record Rs 131 Crore Reward

Following India's T20 World Cup title win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla congratulated the team and support staff on being given a Rs 131 crores cash reward by the board, pointing out this is the biggest prize money Men in Blue have got for their win.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "An amount of Rs 131 crore (T20 Men's World Cup) is being given to the winning team and this is the largest amount so far given to the team. I congratulate everyone, from players and support staff."

Fiery half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, a three-wicket haul by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah's masterclass spell of 4/15 were the highlights as Team India successfully defended a massive 256 runs, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first-ever team to defend the title and also lift it at home.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the statement added.

Final Match Recap: India vs New Zealand

India Sets a Mammoth Total

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

New Zealand's Chase Falters

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)