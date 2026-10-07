Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 13-year journey. He steps away with 229 wickets in 64 matches, sparking emotional tributes from fans worldwide.

The veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, November 6. Shami’s red-ball retirement at the international level came amid his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, where he played three matches and picked up 14 wickets for Bengal.

Mohammed Shami announced his Test retirement on the day he made his red-ball debut for Team India against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the home ground of his domestic side, Bengal, in 2013. The veteran pacer, who was instrumental in India’s Test success over a decade, stepped away from the format with 229 wickets across 64 matches.

Having last worn India’s Test jersey in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June 2023, Shami had not been considered for selection in subsequent national red-ball squads, leading to widespread speculation about his future in the format.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement from Test Cricket After 13 Years

‘Leaving Behind the White Jersey’

Mohammed Shami announced his farewell to Test cricket in a late-night emotional post on his social media handles, sharing a video of himself holding Test cap No. 279, presented by Ishant Sharma ahead of the match against West Indies in 2013, as he reflected on his 13-year journey in red-ball cricket.

In his social media post, Shami stated that he might be bidding adieu to red-ball cricket, but the memories linked to the white shirt will stay with him forever. He added that every wicket, struggle, injury, and comeback along the way shaped him into the bowler he became.

The 36-year-old expressed his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for their constant belief in his talent, noting that both institutions played a pivotal role in transforming him from a domestic bowler to a global Test star.

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Shami concluded his emotional note by reminding everyone that even though he may have bowled his last Test ball, the pride of wearing the Indian colors and playing for his country will stay alive in his heart forever.

Apparently realising that the selectors have moved on from him in Test cricket, Mohammed Shami decided to bring the curtains down on his illustrious red-ball career at the international level.

‘Legends Never Fade': Fans Bid Emotional Farewell to Mohammad Shami

Mohammed Shami’s retirement from his illustrious Test career has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts paying heartfelt tributes to the veteran pacer, recalling his match-winning spells overseas and celebrating his contributions to Indian cricket over the years.

Taking to their X handles, many fans described Shami as one of India's finest fast bowlers, expressing heartbreak over his retirement while thanking him for his memorable performances in Test cricket. Others also highlighted his impact on India’s overseas Test success, with some hoping to see him return to international cricket in the white-ball formats.

Another section of fans expressed disappointment over Shami not receiving enough opportunities to extend his Test career, with some suggesting that he deserved a proper farewell on the field. Several others described him as one of India’s finest seam bowlers ever produced.

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Though Mohammed Shami is retired from Test cricket, the veteran pacer is expected to remain active in white-ball cricket for Team India, as well as domestic limited-overs fixtures for Bengal and the upcoming season of the IPL.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Ignored by Selectors Despite Strong Ranji Trophy Form, ‘My Name Is Khan’ Dialogue Hits Different