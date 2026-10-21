Despite being out of the Indian squad for over a year due to fitness concerns, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami continues to impress in the Ranji Trophy. Confident of a comeback, he says he is at his peak and focused on domestic cricket, not the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the India squad for over a year has become a topic of debate amid the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026/27 season, where he continues to sharpen his rhythm and deliver solid spells for Bengal.

Mohammed Shami’s last appearance for Team India was in the Champions Trophy Final against New Zealand last year. Since then, the Amroha-born pacer has been persistently left out of national squads, including the upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand. Despite taking 68 wickets in the previous domestic season, Shami has been overlooked by the selectors.

It was reported that fitness concerns over his ability to bowl extended spells were a major factor behind his continued omission. The selectors were reportedly hesitant to recall him to the India squad, especially in Tests, believing his body might not withstand the rigours of international red-ball cricket.

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Shami On His India Comeback

As Mohammed Shami continued to prove his worth in domestic cricket despite continued snub from the India squad over the last year, letting his performances with Bengal do the talking, the seasoned pacer remains resolute about keeping his international dream alive.

Speaking to reporters following Bengal’s 60-run win over Services in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Shami stated that he hasn't abandoned his ambition of wearing the national jersey again, while asserting that his physical condition remains as sharp as ever, dismissing any talk of a decline.

“Hope should always be there. In any profession or sport, you must have a goal. Right now, our goal is playing the Ranji Trophy and fighting for the title. There is always a goal, and there should be one," the 35-year-old said.

“Today as well, I am at my peak. There is no point in lying. Whatever state I am in, I am at my peak," he added.

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Shami played Bengal’s opening Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, where he picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings, but he was rested for the subsequent fixture against Services due to management's rotation policy and pitch conditions.

His figures of 4/30 at an economy rate of 1.70 in his spell of 17.3 overs against Delhi sparked fresh debates among cricket pundits and fans alike, proving that his legendary control, stamina, and ability to run through batting line-ups remain completely intact.

‘Not a Matter of Disappointment’

Further speaking on his exclusion from the India squad for the multi-format tour of New Zealand, starting with the T20I series, Mohammed Shami insisted that missing out has not left him disheartened.

“It's not a matter of disappointment. My motive is clear: I should play as many matches as I can, stay prepared, and keep my rhythm intact. Nobody knows when and where I will have to play for India again." Shami said.

“Nobody knows when and where I will have to play for India. Even for IPL, playing domestic cricket will be good for me. If I play domestic or white-ball, my preparation will be the same. I will play as many matches as I can so my rhythm stays good," he added.

Since the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Mohammed Shami has been playing domestic cricket and the IPL, where he picked up 12 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 season, showing glimpses of his trademark menace despite battling minor niggles during the tournament.

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Shami on 2027 ODI World Cup Ambitions

With the ODI World Cup set to take place next year, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Mohammed Shami’s place in the India squad remains a talking point, but the veteran pacer is keeping his eyes firmly on the present rather than looking too far ahead.

When asked about his ambition to play in the marquee event, Shami brushed aside the long-term speculation, stressing that he prefers to take things one day at a time.

“The 2027 World Cup is still a year away. Sir, I don't think that far ahead because you never know what will happen to a person tomorrow,” Shami said.

“We are playing cricket today, but we don't know what situation someone might find themselves in tomorrow. There is no point in thinking so far ahead.

“Whatever match you get right now, keep playing and keep improving yourself. If I overthink the future, I will just unnecessarily burden myself. Your focus should always be on your skill and fitness,” he added.

Mohammed Shami is India’s leading wicket-taker in the history of the ODI World Cup, picking up 55 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers, at an average of 13.52 and an economy rate of 5.13 in 18 matches.

In his international career, Shami has taken 462 wickets, including 22 four-wicket hauls and 12 fifers, at an average of 26.10 and an economy rate of 4.17 in 197 matches.