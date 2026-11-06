Deepti Sharma leads Uttar Pradesh to a dominant 10-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, following her nomination for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award after stellar international performances.

Deepti Sharma's Remarkable Form Continues

Uttar Pradesh captain and India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma continued her rich vein of form, scoring an unbeaten half-century and claiming a wicket to guide her side to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Uttarakhand Women in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 2026-27 on Friday, a day after being nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October 2026.

The nomination recognises Deepti's outstanding performances for India during October, particularly her contribution to the ODI series against Zimbabwe, where she scored an unbeaten century under challenging conditions and claimed seven wickets across the white-ball series. The all-rounder was instrumental in India's successful campaign and continues to build on the momentum of the country's historic triumph at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, where she was named Player of the Tournament.

Domestic Dominance in T20 Trophy

Carrying her international form into domestic cricket, Deepti has been equally impressive for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy. Across four appearances in the competition, she has accumulated 226 runs and claimed three wickets, underlining her value as a key contributor with both bat and ball.

Her recent performances include an impressive 89 against Jharkhand, followed by an unbeaten 53 against Uttarakhand on Friday. She has also registered an 84-run contribution against Delhi, showcasing her consistency and ability to deliver substantial contributions in the middle order.

Commanding Win Over Uttarakhand

Against Uttarakhand, Deepti anchored the chase, opening the innings with an unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, combining effectively with opening partner Varnika Singh, who remained unbeaten on 46 off 35 balls. The duo put together an unbroken opening partnership as Uttar Pradesh chased down the target of 106 in just 12.3 overs without losing a wicket.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's bowling unit restricted Uttarakhand to 105 in their allotted 20 overs, with Deepti contributing a wicket to the effort. With her performances across international and domestic cricket reflecting her all-round consistency, Deepti will look to maintain this momentum as Uttar Pradesh continues its campaign in the tournament. Her latest outing further reinforces her standing as one of India's most influential all-rounders, with the ICC Player of the Month nomination adding further recognition to an impressive run of form.

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