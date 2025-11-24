The 5th Khelo India University Games 2025 kicked off at Jaipur's SMS Stadium, marking Rajasthan's first time hosting. Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore delivered inspiring speeches at the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony of the 5th Khelo India University Games 2025 took place at SMS Stadium in Jaipur, marking the official commencement of the national multi-sport event. With Rajasthan set to host the Games this year, the opening ceremony witnessed inspiring speeches from Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma and several other ministers and legislators were also present at the ceremony. This marks the first time Rajasthan will host the Khelo India University Games.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rajasthan Sports Minister Welcomes Athletes

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore welcomed athletes, managers, and support staff to the 5th Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan. He emphasised the honour of being selected among millions of students, calling them champions already. He encouraged participants to compete, learn, and make friends, highlighting that while winning and losing in the games matter, true victory lies in succeeding in life. "All of you athletes, managers, support staff, welcome to the 5th Khelo India University Games. We are proud of Rajasthan, that we have got the opportunity to host you. These opportunities do not come again and again, my friends. You have got the opportunity to represent your university among the millions of students who study in colleges. You are already a champion. If you have been selected among millions of people, you are already a champion. In these games, you face each other, compete, make friends, learn from each other. Victory is important in life. Someone will win, someone will lose. But it is important to win in life," said the Rajasthan Sports Minister.

Union Minister on Nurturing Future Talent

Mansukh Mandaviya expressed happiness that the University Games are being held in Rajasthan and highlighted that these games will be organised annually. He emphasised nurturing athletes by providing them with training at state-level centres of excellence with the best coaches to develop top talent. "I am very happy that University Games are being organised on this sacred land of Rajasthan. We all know that the country is changing. Khelo India University Games will be organised every year, and the athletes will be nurtured. The best talent will be kept in the centre of excellence at the state level. In the centre of excellence, the best coach will receive good training. And our athletes will be nurtured in the coming days," the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports for India said.

A National Stage for University Sports

The Khelo India University Games, conducted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, represent the nation's largest multi-sport event at the university level. Designed to discover and nurture young athletic talent, the Games provide a national stage for students to compete and excel. The fifth edition, hosted by Rajasthan, further strengthens this tradition by broadening opportunities and raising the standards of university sports. (ANI)