Arsenal have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for a reported €75 million. The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract and expressed excitement for the new challenge under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for a reported fixed fee of Euro 75 million, according to ESPN. Guimaraes has signed a four-year contract with Arsenal, with an option to extend his stay for another season, according to sources cited by ESPN.

'I need a new challenge'

Speaking after completing the move, Guimaraes said he was excited by the opportunity and described joining Arsenal as a new challenge in his career. "I feel good, I feel amazing. I'm glad for the opportunity. Since the first time I spoke to [Andrea] Berta and Mikel [Arteta], I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life," Guimaraes said.

The midfielder also thanked Arsenal supporters for their messages and promised to give his best for the club. "The message for me is thank you for everything you have done. All the messages you gave me, I'm so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. Like I said, I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together," he added, as quoted by ESPN.

'A player with a great mentality'

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said, "We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad."

"With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year," Andrea said.

"Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies," he concluded.

Key summer target

The 28-year-old emerged as a key summer target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the club's Premier League title defence.