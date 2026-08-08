East Bengal FC dominated South United FC with a 5-0 win in the 135th Durand Cup's Group A fixture. This victory, with a +11 goal difference, places the Red and Gold Brigade in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

East Bengal FC produced a dominant display to register a comprehensive 5-0 victory over South United FC in their final Group A fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Dani Ramirez, Mohamad Rashid, Hardik Bhatt, Bipin Singh and David Lalhlansanga scored for the Red and Gold Brigade.

The result takes East Bengal FC to six points from three Group A matches with a goal difference of +11, leaving the Red and Gold Brigade well placed in the race to qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's best second-placed teams. South United FC, meanwhile, conclude their Durand Cup campaign after another spirited display despite the heavy defeat. All 43 matches of the 135th Durand Cup will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLIV.

East Bengal's Early Onslaught

With both sides playing their final group match, the Red and Gold Brigade started brightly, with Jesin T.K. Thonikkara dragging an early left-footed effort wide before South United captain Noel S made an important intervention to halt another dangerous attack.

The breakthrough came in the sixth minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Dani Ramirez. Receiving the ball from captain Mohamad Basim Rashid, the Spaniard shifted onto his preferred foot before unleashing a stunning long-range strike into the top far corner, leaving goalkeeper Sunil Singh with no chance.

East Bengal continued to dominate possession, with Jeakson Singh, Ramirez and Jesin combining neatly through midfield while wingers Edmund Lalrindika and P.V. Vishnu stretched the South United defence.

Sandip Mandi delivered an inviting cross that narrowly evaded Vishnu before Jesin's close-range header was denied by Noel S, who produced another timely defensive intervention. Moments later, Basim Rashid's cross found Ignacio Monsalve Vicente inside the penalty area, but the defender's header drifted wide.

Despite East Bengal's sustained pressure, South United defended resolutely. Rowan James and Rishik Shetty produced a series of crucial blocks and clearances as the visitors crowded their own penalty area, forcing the Kolkata giants to attempt efforts from distance.

The second goal eventually arrived in the 24th minute from a well-worked corner. Dani Ramirez's delivery from the right was flicked on at the near post by Jesin, allowing Basim Rashid to power a header into the net at the far post.

Ramirez continued to orchestrate proceedings and nearly extended the lead with successive efforts, one of which was brilliantly saved by Sunil Singh before another drifted narrowly wide. The Spaniard then produced a delightful through ball to release Vishnu, but the winger lifted his finish over both the advancing goalkeeper and the crossbar.

Dominance Continues After Restart

South United remained compact defensively, committing bodies behind the ball and frustrating East Bengal despite the hosts' overwhelming dominance. Their only notable opportunity of the first half came in the 40th minute when Md Altaf Hussain's effort took a deflection, forcing Gourab Shaw into a sharp save. Vishnu was denied once again in first-half stoppage time by Sunil Singh as East Bengal went into the interval with a deserved 2-0 lead, having enjoyed 84 per cent possession while registering 21 shots, six of them on target, compared to no attempts from South United.

The pattern continued after the restart, with East Bengal controlling possession while South United defended deep in search of opportunities on the counter.

Makakmayum Daniyal nearly produced a spectacular goal in the 54th minute, spotting Gourab Shaw off his line and attempting an ambitious effort from near the halfway line. The ball, however, curled harmlessly wide. South United almost found a way back into the contest shortly after the hour mark. Mustafa Shaikh delivered an excellent cross that Daniyal met ahead of Sandip Mandi and Anwar Ali. The forward cleverly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper but could not direct it goalwards before narrowly failing to apply the finishing touch.

Late Goals Seal Comprehensive Win

East Bengal continued to push for a third but repeatedly found South United defending in numbers. Substitute Th. Bipin Singh produced an excellent cross in the 68th minute, only for Jesin to narrowly miss making contact from close range.

The breakthrough finally came in the 73rd minute through defender Hardik Bhatt. The defender unleashed a powerful low strike from distance that appeared to be comfortably covered by Sunil Singh, but the goalkeeper was wrong-footed by the late movement of the ball and could only watch it slip through his grasp and into the net.

The Red and Gold Brigade added a fourth eight minutes later. Christopher James delivered a dangerous cross from the left that was only partially cleared by the South United defence. Bipin Singh timed his run perfectly before guiding a close-range header inside the near post.

Despite the heavy scoreline, South United continued to fight until the end. Noel S produced another courageous tackle in the closing stages to prevent further damage, while East Bengal squandered another promising team move when Edmund Lalrindika fired over the crossbar.

The final goal arrived with virtually the last kick of the game. David Lalhlansanga collected the ball inside the penalty area and emphatically slammed a left-footed finish into the roof of the net to complete a resounding 5-0 victory. (ANI)

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