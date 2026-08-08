Guwahati Royals chased 147 to beat Tezpur Titans by 8 wickets in the Assam Premier League 2026. Rohit Sen and Sanjay Kumar Singh hit blistering half-centuries in a 108-run opening stand to secure the win and second place on the points table.

Guwahati Royals chased down 147 against Tezpur Titans to secure an eight-wicket win in Match 15 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on Saturday. The win leads them to second place on the points table, according to a release.

Half-centuries from Rohit Sen and Sanjay Kumar Singh set up the chase for Royals, with the duo stitching together a stellar opening stand to see their side home comfortably.

Titans Innings: Haque Shines Amidst Collapse

Earlier, Mrinmoy Dutta was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets to restrict Tezpur Titans after a blistering innings from Wasim Akram Haque.

Having won the toss and opting to bat, Tezpur Titans got off to a stuttering start, losing Mohammad Kaif and Roshan Topno inside the powerplay. Wasim then anchored the innings with a sublime knock, striking 82 off just 54 balls, studded with three fours and seven sixes. With that knock, he recorded the second-highest individual score in the tournament so far. He combined for an 82-run stand for the third wicket with Nihar Deka to put the innings back on track, as quoted by the release.

However, Titans lost their way in the closing stages after losing Haque, which triggered a collapse. Mrinmoy Dutta then struck twice in the space of three balls to remove Danish Ahmed and skipper Ayushman Malakar. Nipan Deka and Deepak Gohain also chipped in with a wicket apiece as the bowling side scalped their last five wickets for just 12 runs, restricting Titans to 146/8 after 20 overs.

Royals' Dominant Chase

In response, Guwahati Royals were given a flying start by Rohit Sen and Sanjay Kumar Singh. The pair raced to 108 without loss inside the first ten overs as they unleashed a flurry of strokes. Sen looked in fine touch as he scored 65 off 30 balls, striking three fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest half-century in the tournament (23 balls).

Singh was equally severe on the bowlers, cracking six fours and three sixes in his knock of 65 off 39 deliveries.

Danish Ahmed and Abir Chakraborty got the better of two openers, but the writing was already on the wall by then. Captain Rishiv Das scored an unbeaten 15 off 7 balls to lead his side over the line as they chased down 147 in 12.5 overs, winning the contest by 8 wickets.

Brief Scores

Guwahati Royals beat Tezpur Titans by 8 wickets. Tezpur Titans: 146/8 in 20 overs (Wasim Akram Haque 82, Nihar Deka 20; Mrinmoy Dutta 3/27, Bastab Roy 1/15). Guwahati Royals: 147/2 in 12.5 overs (Rohit Sen 65, Sanjay Kumar Singh 65, Rishav Das 15*; Danish Ahmed 1/23, Abir Chakraborty 1/16).