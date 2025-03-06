Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and CMS College have partnered to build a modern cricket stadium in Kottayam. This new venue will host BCCI first-class matches, including the prestigious Ranji Trophy, with construction starting in April.

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has signed an agreement with CMS College to construct a modern cricket stadium in Kottayam. Once completed, the venue will host Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first-class matches, including the Ranji Trophy, as per KCA press release.

As per the KCA release, CMS College will provide its existing grounds to KCA for 30 years as part of the agreement. This follows similar projects by KCA at St. Xavier's College, Thumba, and SD College, Alappuzha.

Estimated Cost: Rs 14 crore. First Phase (April 2025 completion) Cricket ground, pavilion, sprinkler system, indoor-outdoor practice facilities, gymnasium, and football ground In Second Phase Installation of floodlights.

KCA Secretary Vinod S. Kumar and CMS College Manager & CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese Bishop Rev. Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian signed the agreement. Construction will begin by the end of April and is expected to be completed within a year, added the KCA release.

Kerala recently took part in the final of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season Vidarbha exorcised the ghosts of their 2023-24 heartbreak in the most emphatic way, clinching their third Ranji Trophy title with a commanding performance against Kerala.

They fought hard to secure the crucial first-innings lead and then batted for nearly five sessions in the second innings to grind down their opponents. The victory was made even sweeter as it unfolded in front of 3,000 home fans at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, where captain Akshay Wadkar proudly lifted the trophy, as per ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

