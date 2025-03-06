SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row

Read Full Article

David Miller criticized the ICC's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule after South Africa's semifinal loss to New Zealand.

South Africa middle-order batter David Miller lambasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule for the clash against New Zealand. South Africa has been knocked out of the Champions Trophy with a 50-run defeat over New Zealand in the second semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With a target of 363-run target, South Africa failed to chase down the target despite David Miller’s valiant unbeaten innings of 100 off 67 balls. Skipper Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) steadied Proteas run-chase with 105-run partnership, but not enough for side for side to chase down a huge target set by Kiwis as Miller did not get enough support from other end of the crease en-route to his century. Amid South Africa’s semifinal defeat, the discussion has been on Proteas’ travelling from Dubai to Lahore after the side got confirmed that they would face New Zealand in the semifinal, while India would square off Australia. David Miller expressed their displeasure over the travelling schedule for the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the reporters after South Africa knocked out from the Champions Trophy 2025. Miller admitted travelling from Dubai to Lahore did not take much time, but he added that it was not an ideal situation given the crucial semifinal. “It's only an hour and 40 minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal," the 35-year-old. “It's early morning, it's after a game and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4:00 pm. And at 7.30 am we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate, but it was still not an ideal situation." he added.

South Africa and Australia landed in Dubai from Karachi and Lahore, respectively as they were not sure whom they would be in their respective semifinals between India and New Zealand. India and New Zealand’s clash was crucial as either of them would finish on top of the points table. After India defeated New Zealand in the final group stage clash, it was confirmed Australia would face the Men in Blue, while Proteas would take on Kiwis. Thus, Australian players stayed back in Dubai, while South Africa and New Zealand took a flight back to Lahore.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is taking place in a hybrid model despite Pakistan being the host of the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns. The ICC, PCB and BCCI had an extensive deliberation over the matter until the deadlock was resolved, with Pakistan agreeing to a hybrid model. Thus, the Men in Blue have played all their group stage fixtures and semifinal in Dubai. Bangladesh first travelled to Dubai to take on India before flying to Pakistan, while Pakistan and New Zealand landed in Dubai after their respective group stage matches in Pakistan to play against India.

After defeating South Africa in the second semifinal, New Zealand will be returning to Dubai to take on India in the Champions Trophy 2025. The two sides met in the final group stage clash of the tournament, where the Men in Blue triumphed over the Kiwis by four wickets. Varun Chakravarthy led India’s bowling attack in New Zealand’s pursuit of chasing down 250-run target as he registered figures 5/42 at an economy rate of 4.2 in 10 overs. Kane Williamson played a valiant innings of 81 off 120 balls, but efforts went in vain as the Kiwis fell 45 runs short of achieving the target.

Although India have emerged as strong favourites to win the prestigious title after being unbeaten throughout Champions Trophy 2025 so far, David Miller backed New Zealand to win the trophy this. “It will be a great final. I'll be honest with you, I think I'll be supporting New Zealand." the South Africa batter said.

