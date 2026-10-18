Ayan Lochab emerged as the most expensive player at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction, securing a bid of Rs 17.4 lakh for Jhajjar Jaguars. Bharat Hooda was the second-highest buy, joining Karnal Kings for Rs 16.6 lakh.

Top Buys of KCL Season 2 Auction

Ayan Lochab emerged as the most expensive player at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction, securing a bid of Rs 17.4 lakh for Jhajjar Jaguars, as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the upcoming season. Bharat Hooda was the second-highest buy, joining Karnal Kings for Rs 16.6 lakh, while Naveen Goyat was acquired by Kurukshetra Knights for Rs 15.2 lakh, underlining the strong demand for established kabaddi talent at the auction, as per a press release.

Rakesh Singroha was picked up by Faridabad Fighters for Rs 11 lakh, while Sumit Sangwan joined Sonipat Stars for Rs 10.2 lakh.

Sunil Malik, who has captained India at the Asian Games, was acquired by Faridabad Fighters for Rs 10 lakh. Yogesh Dahiya also joined Faridabad Fighters for Rs 9.2 lakh, while Neeraj Narwal was bought by Rohtak Royals for Rs 8.6 lakh.

Mohit Goyat went to Sonipat Stars for Rs 8.4 lakh, and Jaideep Dahiya completed the top 10 list with a bid of Rs 8.2 lakh for Sonipat Stars.

Players Express Excitement for Upcoming Season

Speaking about his acquisition, Ayan Lochab said, “Being the highest-paid player at the KCL Season 2 auction is a proud moment for me. I am grateful to the Jhajjar Jaguars for showing faith in my abilities. I look forward to giving my best on the mat and helping the team achieve its goals.”

Bharat Hooda said, “I am excited to be part of Karnal Kings. The confidence shown by the franchise motivates me to work harder and contribute to the team’s success. I look forward to an exciting season and the opportunity to perform at my best.”

Naveen Goyat said, “The Kabaddi Champions League provides an important platform for players to showcase their talent and compete at a high level. I am delighted to join Kurukshetra Knights and look forward to contributing to the team’s campaign.”

Rakesh Singroha said, “I am happy to join Faridabad Fighters and grateful for the trust the franchise has placed in me. I will work hard, focus on my performance and do everything possible to help the team compete strongly this season.”

Sumit Sangwan said, “Joining Sonipat Stars is an exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to working with my teammates, learning from the experience and giving my best whenever I step onto the mat.”

Sunil Malik said, “The growth of franchise-based kabaddi is creating new opportunities for players across the country. I am pleased to be part of Faridabad Fighters and hope to use my experience to contribute to the team’s success and inspire young players.”

Yogesh Dahiya said, “I am excited to represent Faridabad Fighters in KCL Season 2. The franchise has shown confidence in me, and my focus will be on delivering consistent performances and helping the team achieve its objectives.”

Neeraj Narwal said, “I am delighted to join Rohtak Royals and look forward to the challenge ahead. The league provides a competitive platform for players, and I am determined to make the most of this opportunity.”

Mohit Goyat said, “I am excited to be part of Sonipat Stars. I look forward to contributing to the team’s performance, building a strong combination with my teammates and giving the fans plenty to cheer about.”

Jaideep Dahiya said, “Joining Sonipat Stars is a great opportunity for me. I will focus on improving my game, contributing to the team’s overall performance and making the most of every opportunity during the season.”

KCL's Growth and Popularity

The top 10 buys reflected the franchises’ focus on strengthening their squads with quality raiders and defenders across different playing positions.

The auction featured a total player purse of ₹5 crore, with more than 300 players expected to go under the hammer.

The league’s central trials generated considerable interest among aspiring kabaddi players, with Sonipat recording 6,400 registrations, while 650 players participated in the Rohtak trials. The response highlighted the growing interest in the competition and the opportunities it offers to emerging talent. The second season also features two new franchises, further expanding the league and providing more opportunities for players to compete at the franchise level. (ANI)