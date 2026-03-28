Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara unveiled the logo for the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 in Tumakuru. Scheduled for May 4-10, the event marks the return of international tennis to the region after over two decades.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday unveiled the official logo for the upcoming ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 Tournament in Tumakuru. The event marks an important step in boosting Karnataka's presence on the international tennis circuit, according to an official statement.

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ITF Tournament Returns After Two Decades

The tournament, scheduled from May 4 to May 10, will be held at the Tumkur District Tennis Stadium within the Tumkur University campus, marking the return of international tennis to the region after more than two decades. T The event forms part of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, conducted by the International Tennis Federation, and serves as a key platform for players to earn professional ranking points and progress to higher-tier events, including the WTA Tour.

Classified as a W35 event, the tournament will offer USD 30,000 in prize money along with valuable 35 WTA ranking points. It is expected to attract a strong field of emerging and established players from across the world. Events at this level typically feature a 32-player singles main draw, qualifying rounds and doubles competition, providing valuable opportunities for players.

Officials Highlight Event's Local Impact

The unveiling ceremony was attended by senior district officials, including Subha Kalyan IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru; K. V. Ashok IPS, Superintendent of Police; Ashwija IAS, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat; and G. R. Amarnath, Tournament Director, highlighting strong institutional backing and a coordinated approach to delivering an event of international standards.

Addressing the gathering, Parameshwara said, "This is more than just a tournament for Tumakuru --it is an opportunity. By bringing an international women's event here, we are taking sport beyond major cities and opening doors for young athletes, especially girls, to aim higher. Events like these provide valuable exposure while also strengthening the local economy and sporting culture."

Speaking on the development, Subha Kalyan, IAS, said, "This is not just about hosting a tournament; it is an opportunity to showcase Tumakuru as a capable sporting destination and bring the community together through a truly global event. We are working closely with the organisers to ensure that every aspect, from infrastructure and logistics to security and hospitality, meets international standards."

With preparations underway, Tumakuru is set to witness a week of high-quality international women's tennis by marking a new and significant chapter in its sporting history. (ANI)