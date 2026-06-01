BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia lauded RCB for their back-to-back IPL titles after their 2026 final win. He also hailed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the youngest Orange Cap winner, for his record-breaking season with 776 runs.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for their consecutive IPL titles following their five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad. The BCCI Secretary also praised teenage sensation 15-year-old teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his exceptional performances throughout the season.

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The 15-year-old Bihar-born batter had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi also set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

BCCI Secretary on IPL Season and Women's T20 World Cup

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said, "It was a wonderful season... I hope all the fans have a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket..."

Additionally, on the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup later this month, the BCCI Secretary said, "That is the most challenging thing coming up in the coming days. They (Women in Blue) are already doing well... and I hope they will repeat the same performance they did last year by winning the ODI title."

Anurag Thakur Congratulates RCB

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also congratulated the Rajat Patidar-led Bengaluru for winning the grand finale against the Titans on Sunday night. Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "I congratulate RCB for winning the IPL for the second consecutive time. The match was happening in Ahmedabad, but many RCB fans had come to watch the match. This was a great victory in cricket... IPL is the biggest league of cricket. This is a very big achievement of BCCI."

IPL 2026 Final Match Summary

Coming to the IPL 2026 final, Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left. This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.