IPL chairman Arun Dhumal praised RCB's back-to-back title win, saying they have "just started." He added that star batter Virat Kohli "is a trophy himself." Virat finished the season with 675 runs at an average of 56.25.

Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the franchise has "just started" and expressed that their star batter Virat Kohli does not need any trophies, since he is "one himself". RCB continued their fine run in the Indian franchise cricket as they have made it back-to-back IPL title wins, something which five-time champions CSK and MI had done in the past. This is their fourth Indian franchise cricket title, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles. This year, they hold a rare distinction of having won both the IPL and WPL titles.

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'They have just started'

Speaking to the media, Saikia said, "I think they have (RCB) just started. That's what they said last year, that it's gonna be back-to-back, and they did it. The way they played throughout the season was phenomenal. Gujarat Titans played amazingly well as a team. They had an amazing bowling side, but it was not their day."

'Virat is a trophy himself'

On Virat, he said, "Virat does not need any trophies. He is a trophy himself."

Virat finished the season with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a career-best strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties, with the best score of 105*. He emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Praise for young prodigy

On Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy,, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he said, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has an amazing talent. I wish him all the very best. I hope he continues doing good things for his country."

Looking Ahead

On a parting note, Dhumal said that the next year will mark IPL's 20th year and "it is going to be special".

Match Summary

Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left. (ANI)