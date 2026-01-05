Kapil Dev, new PGTI President, said the board hasn't discussed including Bangladeshi golfers. Separately, Bangladesh has suspended IPL broadcasts after BCCI's directive for KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 squad.

Kapil Dev on PGTI and Bangladeshi Golfers

Indian cricket legend and President of PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) Kapil Dev on Monday said the PGTI had not discussed participating of Bangladeshi golfers in their tournaments. Kapil Dev said. "We haven't talked. We will sit down at the board, and we will try to talk."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters, Kapil Dev said that other sports are also trying to make their leagues successful, just like the Indian Premier League. "After watching the IPL league in cricket, other sports are also trying to make their leagues as successful... We want players to get opportunities," Kapil Dev said.

PGTI was formed in September 2006. Currently, there are over 300 members of PGTI, which runs as a governing board comprising leading Indian golf professionals, eminent personalities, and corporate patrons. PGTI's objective is to promote professional golf in the country and create more competitive playing opportunities for its members.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev took over as president of the PGTI in June 2024, succeeding Srinivasan H R, who became president in January 2023.

Bangladesh Suspends IPL Broadcast

Meanwhile, on Monday the Bangladesh government decided to suspend the broadcast of Indian Premier League 2026 matches in the country after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

This development follows the announcement by the KKR that they had removed Bangladeshi player Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

"Under these circumstances, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed through an official letter that, until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh", the Press Information Department (PID) said in a statement on Monday. (ANI)