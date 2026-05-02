Indian Women Beach Kabaddi Team athletes Simran Kamboj and Nikita Chauhan were warmly welcomed at SAI's NCOE in Dharamshala after winning gold at the 6th Asian Beach Games in China. The athletes expressed their pride and motivation for future events.

Indian Women Beach Kabaddi Team athletes Simran Kamboj and Nikita Chauhan received a warm welcome from the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Dharamshala after having clinched gold medals at the 6th Asian Beach Games held in China.

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Simran Kamboj from Punjab and Nikita Chauhan from Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, represented India in the tournament, which was held in China from 22nd to 30th of April, and both of them won gold medals for their wonderful performance in the Kabaddi tournament.

'Gold is a big inspiration': Simran Kamboj

Speaking to ANI, Simran Kamboj said she felt overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the Sports Authority of India in Dharamshala, adding that winning the gold medal motivates the team to perform even better and continue representing India in the future.

"We are feeling overwhelmed after receiving a warm welcome from the members of the Sports Authority of India in Dharamshala today. The gold medal is a big inspiration for all of us to perform better and represent India in future also," she said.

'Challenging but valuable experience': Nikita Chauhan

Nikita Chauhan, another gold medalist, said winning gold at the Asian Beach Games in China was a challenging but valuable experience that helped her grow as a player. She added that the achievement motivates her further and encouraged young people to take up sports for better physical and mental fitness.

"I think I have become a good player today. I represented India during the Asian Beach Games in China and won the gold medal. It was quite challenging, and we learned a lot from this tournament. I would like to appeal to the younger generation to join a sport which will keep you healthy and fit, physically and mentally as well," Nikita told ANI.

Notably, five athletes of SAI's NCOE have also been selected for the upcoming Asian Games. (ANI)