A record 10 Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, will compete in their respective finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, aiming for gold after securing at least silver medals in India's best-ever boxing campaign at the Games.

Record Boxing Campaign

India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday will be dominated by boxing, with a record 10 athletes, including Tokyo Olympian Lovlina Borgohain, set to compete in their respective finals, according to Olympics.com.

All 10 boxers secured victories in their semi-final bouts to guarantee at least silver medals and will now aim to finish on top of the podium in what has already been India's most successful boxing campaign in Commonwealth Games history. Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men's 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg) will battle for gold at the SEC Centre, according to Olympics.com.

Athletics Medal Hopes

In athletics, Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 5000m final, aiming to add another medal to the silver he secured in the 10,000m event at Glasgow 2026. Triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will also be in action, hoping to recreate India's memorable 1-2 finish in the event achieved by Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker at the 2022 Birmingham Games. National record holder Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will contest the men's pole vault final, while India's mixed 4x400m relay team will also compete for a podium finish. Olympian Priyanka Goswami will aim to go one step better than her silver medal at Birmingham 2022 when she takes part in the race walk event.

Judo Action Continues

In judo, India will look to continue its strong start after an historic opening day. Unnati Sharma (women's 63kg), Karanjit Singh Maan (men's 90kg), Harsh Tokas (men's 81kg) and Inunganbi Takhellambam (women's 70kg) will compete on Saturday. This comes after Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medals on Friday.

Bowls, Para Athletics and Cycling

In bowls, Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar will face England in a crucial men's pairs match, with the winner securing a place in the semi-finals. India will also have medal chances in para athletics and track cycling during the day's events.

CWG 2026: India's schedule for Saturday, according to Olympics.com

Athletics:

Men's triple jump final: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

Women's 10,000m race walk final: Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gaikwad

Men's pole vault final: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar

Men's 5000m final: Gulveer Singh

Mixed 4x400m relay final: Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur

Bowls:

Men's pairs sectional play: Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar

Women's singles sectional play: Nayanmoni Saikia

Men's pairs semi-final: Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar, if qualified

Boxing:

Women's 54kg final: Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Delgado (Canada)

Women's 57kg final: Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)

Men's 55kg final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Jye Dixon (Australia)

Women's 51kg final: Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England)

Women's 60kg final: Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)

Women's 70kg final: Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England)

Women's 75kg final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia)

Men's 60kg final: Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Ndevelo (Namibia)

Men's 80kg final: Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England)

Men's +90kg final: Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England)

Judo:

Women's 63kg: Unnati Sharma

Men's 90kg: Karanjit Singh Maan

Men's 81kg: Harsh Tokas

Women's 70kg: Inunganbi Takhellambam

The Indian judokas will compete through the knockout stages, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal bouts depending on qualification.

Para Athletics:

Men's shot put F55-57 final: Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal

Men's 1500m T53/54 final: Ramesh Shanmugam

Track Cycling:

Men's sprint qualifying: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem

Men's sprint round of 16: if qualified

Men's sprint quarter-final: if qualified

Men's 10km scratch race qualifying: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar

Men's sprint semi-final: if qualified

Men's sprint final: if qualified

Men's 10km scratch race final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar, if qualified. (ANI)

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