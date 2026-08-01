PM Modi and President Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra (silver), Yash Vir Singh (bronze) in javelin, Yamini Maurya (silver) in judo, and Tejaswin Shankar (bronze) in decathlon for their wins at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

PM Modi Congratulates Medal Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Yamini Maurya for their medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their consistency, dedication and sporting spirit.

Praise for Neeraj Chopra's Silver

Congratulating Neeraj Chopra on winning silver in the men's javelin event, PM Modi said the star athlete had once again demonstrated "remarkable consistency, composure and spirit".

"An outstanding Silver for Neeraj Chopra in the Men's Javelin event at Glasgow! He has once again demonstrated remarkable consistency, composure and spirit. His successes make every Indian proud. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh

The Prime Minister also congratulated Yash Vir Singh for securing bronze in the men's javelin event, saying his performance reflected his "zeal and dedication".

"Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men's Javelin event! He produced an impressive throw, reflecting his zeal and dedication. His achievement will inspire many young athletes. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi said.

Applause for Yamini Maurya's Judo Silver

PM Modi also congratulated Yamini Maurya on winning the silver medal in the women's 57 kg judo category and praised her passion and performance.

"Congratulations to Yamini Maurya on winning a Silver in the Judo 57 kg category! She played very well and her passion for Judo clearly reflected in her performance. Her feat will draw many youngsters towards Judo in the coming times. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," he wrote.

President Murmu Lauds Athletes' Splendid Performances

Double Podium in Javelin

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh for securing a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the men's javelin throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their "splendid performances" that have brought pride and joy to the nation.

In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President said, "Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal and Yash Vir Singh on securing a Bronze Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your splendid performances have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. This memorable double podium finish reflects your unwavering dedication and exceptional sporting excellence. May your pursuit of excellence continue to inspire generations and earn greater accolades for the country."

Historic Decathlon Bronze

President Murmu also congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning the bronze medal in the decathlon, describing his achievement as "another historic first for Indian athletics".

"Heartiest congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Decathlon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. With this outstanding performance, you have become the first Indian to win a medal in the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games. The nation is immensely proud of this exceptional achievement. May you continue to scale new heights of success and bring greater glory to the country," the post said.

Praise for Judo Silver Medalist

The President also lauded India's performance in judo and congratulated Yamini Maurya for winning the silver medal in the women's 57 kg event.

"India's remarkable run in judo continues! Warmest congratulations to Yamini Maurya for clinching the Silver Medal in the Women's 57 kg Judo event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your podium finish has earned India its third judo medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, reflecting the country's growing excellence in the sport. Your resilience, determination, and fighting spirit have made the nation proud. May your inspiring journey encourage many more young judokas to pursue excellence," she said. (ANI)