Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in men's javelin throw while 10 Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, advanced to the finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched gold medals for India.

Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal while Yash Vir Singh secured bronze in the men's javelin throw as India enjoyed a strong outing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with 10 Indian boxers also advancing to their respective gold medal bouts on Friday, according to ESPN. Chopra's silver and Yash Vir Singh's bronze came alongside a bronze medal for Tejaswin Shankar in the decathlon, while India's judokas also added three medals to the tally.

Boxing: 10 Boxers Storm into Finals

In boxing, all 10 Indian pugilists who competed in the semi-finals progressed to the gold medal bouts, assuring the country of at least 10 silver medals. Narender Berwal defeated Nigel Paul of Trinidad and Tobago in the men's +90kg semi-final, while Sachin Siwach beat Wales' Owain Harris-Allan in the men's 60kg category to advance to the title clash. Tokyo Olympian Lovlina Borgohain defeated Tuvalu's Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki in the women's 75kg semi-final, while Priya Ghanghas overcame England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley in the women's 60kg category, according to ESPN. Sakshi Choudhary defeated Canada's Amber-Jane Wall in the women's 51kg semi-final, while Jadumani Singh beat Namibia's Philip Haoseb in the men's 55kg category. Arundhati Choudhary defeated defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in the women's 70kg semi-final, while Jaismine Lamboria overcame Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg category. Ankush Panghal defeated Canada's Joshua Ofori in the men's 80kg semi-final, while Preeti Pawar beat Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the women's 54kg category. All 10 Indian boxers will now compete for gold in their respective finals on August 1.

Judo: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Clinch Gold

In judo, Asmita Dey defeated Canada's Heidi Quach to win gold in the women's 48kg category, while Harsh Singh beat Australia's Joshua Katz to claim gold in the men's 60kg event, according to ESPN. Yamini Maurya settled for silver in the women's 57kg category after losing to England's Acelya Toprak in the final.

Updates from Other Sports

In athletics, India's mixed 4x400m relay team comprising Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak qualified for the final after competing in the heats. However, Shraddha Kopade and Rohit Majgul suffered defeats in their respective judo repechage bouts, while cyclists Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh exited the men's 4000m individual pursuit. Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham and Jemsh Singh also bowed out of the men's keirin.

In bowls, Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeated the Falkland Islands in the men's pairs sectional play, while Nayanmoni Saikia beat Zambia's Mildred Mkandawire in the women's singles sectional play. In athletics, Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the men's 400m hurdles. (ANI)