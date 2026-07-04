Jurgen Klopp said he feels refreshed and ready to return to coaching after his Liverpool exit. He confirmed the German Football Association has approached him to succeed Julian Nagelsmann as Germany's head coach, stressing the need for change.

Klopp 'More Than Recharged' for Coaching Return

Jurgen Klopp said he feels refreshed and ready to return to coaching after taking time away following his departure from Liverpool, explaining that he has regained the energy he previously lacked. He confirmed that the German Football Association has approached him about succeeding Julian Nagelsmann as Germany head coach. Klopp also stressed that German football is at a turning point and requires significant changes, regardless of who ultimately takes charge of the national team.

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"About two years ago, I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool. Since then, I'm more than recharged, I'm ready," Klopp said while speaking on Magenta TV as per Goal.com.

Confirms Approach for Germany Head Coach Role

"Julian has stepped down, and the [federation] is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations," Klopp said.

Calls for 'Fundamental Changes'

"German football is obviously at a turning point now," Klopp explained. "Now we need to change things fundamentally. Whether that's me in the end or whoever it may be, that doesn't change the fact that changes are necessary," he added.

Nagelsmann's Exit After World Cup Disappointment

Klopp has had a seven-year stint as manager of Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2015 and a nine-year stint with Liverpool from 2015 to 2024.

Following Germany's FIFA World Cup exit, Julian Nagelsmann stepped down as the head coach.

Germany suffered their first-ever elimination in the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup. Germany and Paraguay were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time. (ANI)