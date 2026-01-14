Jude Bellingham hit back at reports suggesting he played a role in Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid exit, calling the claims false and harmful. Alonso, sacked after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona, thanked fans and left with pride.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has strongly denied reports suggesting he played a role in Xabi Alonso’s dismissal as manager. Alonso was sacked less than 24 hours after Los Blancos lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona, ending his seven‑month spell in charge.

Bellingham was singled out by media outlets as one of the players who did not buy into Alonso’s methods. The England international responded on social media, urging fans to ignore the speculation. “Honestly… what a load of sh**. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’,” he wrote, adding that such misinformation was spread for clicks and controversy.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2023, Bellingham has been a key figure. He scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in his debut season, followed by 14 goals and 13 assists in 2024‑25. Under Alonso, he registered six goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. Reports from The Athletic had named him alongside Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde as players unconvinced by Alonso’s approach, claims he has now refuted.

Meanwhile, Alonso also broke his silence after leaving the club. In a statement on Instagram, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to coach Real Madrid, calling it an honor and responsibility. “This professional stage is over, and it didn’t go as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honor and a responsibility. I thank the club, the players and above all the fans… I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best,” Alonso wrote.

Alonso had joined Madrid after impressing at Bayer Leverkusen, taking charge ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. His tenure lasted 34 matches, with 24 wins and six defeats before the club decided to part ways.