Irfan Pathan predicts IPL 2026 could be MS Dhoni's final season, highlighting his vital mentoring role for future leaders. Pathan also discusses how CSK will manage the void left by Ravindra Jadeja's trade and groom new talent like Prashant Veer.

Dhoni's Final Season?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 chasing a record sixth title and the former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes it can be the last IPL season for the former CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan said, "CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, and it's tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I'm not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot."

Grooming Future Leaders

Speaking on the newly traded player in the CSK side, Sanju Samson, he said, "Sanju will benefit because he will be part of the leadership group as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference. Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy."

Filling Jadeja's Void

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles, and at the age of 44, he is ready to represent CSK again in the upcoming IPL edition. He has been part of all 19 editions of the IPL so far. Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been traded to Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings, and Pathan believes that the uncapped all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Veer, can fill up his shoes in the CSK.

On how CSK can fill the void left by Ravindra Jadeja, Pathan said, "Jadeja became the player he is with time. When he played for Rajasthan Royals in the first two IPL seasons, Shane Warne gave him confidence and told him he was a future superstar. That gave him a lot of belief. With time, he reached the level he is at today. Then he joined CSK in 2012. The same can happen with Prashant Veer. Playing for CSK at a young age gives you a lot of cushion. If you are in the starting XI from the beginning of the season, you will play most games. That is a big plus."

Nurturing Talent in the CSK Environment

"CSK keeps it simple for young players. With MS Dhoni and the experienced guys around, and Stephen Fleming as Coach, they make things easy on and off the field. When you have that kind of simplicity in a high-pressure environment like the IPL, it helps a lot. So, for Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, it is an exciting and learning time at CSK," Pathan concluded. (ANI)