    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home

    In a riveting clash in Matchweek 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Jamshedpur FC showcased resilience by holding league leaders Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw.

    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    In a captivating encounter, Mumbai City FC faced stiff opposition from Jamshedpur FC, resulting in a 1-1 draw that saw the Islanders ascend to the summit of the league table. This Matchweek 18 showdown unfolded at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

    Mumbai City FC displaced Odisha FC from the top spot, with both teams having played 18 matches each in a closely contested battle for league supremacy. The match showcased an entertaining first half dominated by remarkable goalkeeping performances from TP Rehenesh and Phurba Lachenpa.

    The opening half witnessed crucial saves from both custodians, with Rehenesh making a pivotal stop against Vikram Partap Singh's inventive shot in the 40th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte, instrumental in providing the assist, demonstrated prowess as he set up the chance for Vikram, only to be thwarted by the alert Rehenesh.

    The deadlock was eventually broken in the 60th minute, courtesy of Javi Siverio, who capitalized on an intricate offensive move orchestrated by Mohammed Sanan. Siverio tapped in a precise delivery from Muhammed Uvais, giving Jamshedpur FC the lead. However, Mumbai City FC retaliated 14 minutes later, with Chhangte showcasing skill and finesse to equalize.

    In a turn of events, Jamshedpur FC's Daniel Chima Chukwu received a second yellow card in the 82nd minute, leaving the home side with a numerical disadvantage. Despite being a man down, Jamshedpur FC couldn't push for another goal.

    The key performer of the match was TP Rehenesh of Jamshedpur FC, who made seven crucial saves and actively participated in the game. Rehenesh's impressive season continues, contributing significantly to his team's defensive solidity.

    Looking ahead, Jamshedpur FC is set to face Kerala Blasters FC on March 30, while Mumbai City FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC on March 12.

    Scorers:
    Jamshedpur FC 1 (Javi Siverio 60’) - 1 Mumbai City FC (Lallianzuala Chhangte 74’)

    Also Read: LaLiga 2023-24: Lamine Yamal's spectacular goal propels Barcelona to victory over Real Mallorca (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 9:50 AM IST
