England opener Jos Buttler is enduring a poor T20 World Cup 2026, averaging just 10.33. His struggles worry not only England’s campaign but also Gujarat Titans, who relied heavily on him in IPL 2025.

Jos Buttler’s form in the T20 World Cup 2026 has become a major talking point, with the England captain enduring one of the toughest stretches of his career. After six innings, Buttler has managed just 62 runs at an average of 10.33, raising concerns for both England and his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans.

Buttler’s tournament began with promise, scoring 26 against Nepal and 21 against the West Indies at a strike rate above 150. However, his performances have since collapsed. In his last three innings, he has scored only 13 runs. His 14-ball, 7-run knock against Sri Lanka was described as one of his worst international innings.

A shocking dismissal against Pakistan

In the clash against Pakistan at Pallekele, Buttler looked unsettled from the start. After surviving a close call on the first ball, he was dismissed two deliveries later. Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a length ball outside off, and Buttler under-edged it to the wicketkeeper. It was a tame dismissal that summed up his struggles.

With just 62 runs from six innings, Buttler now holds one of the lowest averages for an opener in T20 World Cup history. Only Soumya Sarkar (9.60 in 2016) and Wessly Madhevere (9.80 in 2022) have fared worse.

Gujarat Titans’ concerns

Buttler’s slump is not only hurting England’s Super 8 qualification hopes but also worrying Gujarat Titans. In IPL 2025, Buttler was instrumental in their playoff run, forming a formidable top three alongside Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

The Titans’ batting relied heavily on this trio, with no other player crossing 300 runs. Sherfane Rutherford, their next best batter with 291 runs, has since been traded to Mumbai Indians. Buttler’s 538 runs at a strike rate of 163.03 were crucial, making him both anchor and aggressor.

Gujarat have added Tom Banton to their squad, but the batting core remains dependent on Sudharsan, Gill, and Buttler. If Buttler’s poor form continues, the team’s strategy could unravel. His ability to score quickly while maintaining consistency was the key to their success last season.

England may hope Buttler rediscovers his touch before the knockout stages, but Gujarat will also be watching closely. His struggles in international cricket could carry over into the IPL, leaving the Titans vulnerable.