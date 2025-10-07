WWE has reportedly selected Gunther as the opponent for John Cena's final farewell match, scheduled for December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This decision highlights WWE's confidence in the two-time champion.

WWE has reportedly finalized Gunther as John Cena’s opponent for his farewell match, scheduled for December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. Multiple sources have confirmed Gunther’s appearance as the only match listed for the event, with speculation about a tournament to determine Cena’s final challenger. However, insiders agree that Gunther is the selected opponent for Cena’s last bout, emphasizing WWE’s confidence in him.

Gunther’s Rise and Significance in WWE

Gunther, a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has been absent since losing his second title to CM Punk at SummerSlam in August. Known for his fierce, hard-hitting style, he has become one of the top heels and faces of the current generation, rapidly earning respect and recognition from fans and WWE officials alike. Being chosen as Cena’s final opponent highlights how much WWE values Gunther’s role in the promotion’s future.

Cena's Closing Chapter and Passing the Torch

John Cena is set to bring his legendary wrestling career to a close this winter, and selecting Gunther as his last opponent promises a memorable send-off. This match represents a passing of the torch from one wrestling icon to the next, with Cena’s farewell serving as a significant milestone in WWE history. The bout is expected to be a fitting conclusion to Cena’s illustrious career.