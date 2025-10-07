4 WWE Superstars Lita Was Romantically Linked With During Her Time in Wrestling
Lita’s personal life has often made headlines. Here are four WWE names she was romantically involved with.
CM Punk and Lita Had a Quiet Relationship in the 2010s
In the early 2010s, Lita was rumored to be dating CM Punk. The two kept their relationship relatively private, but it lasted a couple of years before they eventually parted ways. Punk later began dating AJ Lee in 2013, and the pair eventually got married. Despite their breakup, Lita and Punk’s time together remains a notable chapter in both their personal lives.
Shane Morton and Lita Connected Through Music
After her split from Matt Hardy, Lita began dating Shane Morton between 2006 and 2008. The two were part of the band The Luchagors, which played a role in their real-life connection. Their relationship lasted a few years before they decided to go their separate ways.
Edge and Lita’s On-Screen Affair Sparked Real-Life Speculation
Lita’s storyline with Edge became one of WWE’s most controversial angles. Rumors swirled that she began dating Edge while still in a relationship with Matt Hardy. The affair was later turned into a storyline, leading to a heated feud between Hardy and Edge. The angle was part of Team Xtreme’s dramatic arc, and it drew significant attention from fans and media alike.
Matt Hardy Was Lita’s First Known WWE Relationship
Lita and Matt Hardy were romantically linked around 1999 after meeting in independent wrestling promotions. Their relationship continued into their WWE careers. In a later interview, Hardy clarified that while the affair storyline with Edge was emotionally taxing, everyone involved eventually got on the same page to move forward professionally.