5 Hot WWE Moments Where Stephanie McMahon Pushed Boundaries of PG Television
Stephanie McMahon has had her share of edgy WWE segments. These five moments went far beyond PG limits.
Randy Orton’s Shocking Act on RAW
In 2009, during a heated feud with Triple H, Randy Orton crossed a major line involving Stephanie McMahon. On the March 23 episode of RAW, The Game was handcuffed to the ropes while Orton delivered a DDT to Stephanie. What followed stunned the audience, Orton kissed her on the lips in front of her husband. The segment remains one of the most replayed clips in WWE history.
Chris Jericho’s Non-PG Promo on SmackDown
Back in 2001, Chris Jericho unleashed a scathing promo on Stephanie McMahon during the build-up to his SummerSlam match against Rhyno. While Rhyno and Stephanie stood in the ring, Jericho mocked both, calling Steph a “smelly, greasy, nasty animal.” He then twisted the event’s theme song lyric into a crude joke, saying “Let b**bies hit the floor,” referencing her physical appearance. The promo drew loud reactions and remains one of Jericho’s most infamous moments.
John Cena Spanked Stephanie in the Ring
In 2003, during a segment on SmackDown, John Cena shocked fans by spanking Stephanie McMahon in the middle of the ring. While Stephanie had played a key role in Cena’s rise—having pitched his rap persona after seeing him freestyle on a bus, this moment was far from professional. It’s one of those segments that newer fans may not be aware of, but longtime viewers haven’t forgotten.
Stephanie Accidentally Ripped Sable’s Top
During a backstage segment in 2003, Stephanie McMahon and Sable got into a heated confrontation. The storyline involved Vince McMahon being romantically linked to Sable, which led to tension with his daughter. As the two clashed, Stephanie accidentally ripped Sable’s top off while trying to restrain her. The moment aired live and instantly became one of the most talked-about segments of the year.
Roasting Triple H With a Bedroom Jab
In the early 2000s, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were involved in a storyline feud alongside Chris Jericho. During one promo, Stephanie took a jab at her husband, saying “The Game always comes up a little bit short” in bed. Triple H responded with a witty comeback, comparing himself to a 747 flying through the Grand Canyon. The exchange drew huge laughs and is still shared online today.