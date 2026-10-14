Former England all-rounder Samit Patel praises Joe Root's hunger to score runs, calling it an 'unbelievable' achievement if Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test run record. Root is currently 1,643 runs behind the Indian legend.

Root's Chase for Tendulkar's Record Tendulkar retired from Test cricket with 15,921 runs, the highest tally in the format's history. Root has crossed 14,278 Test runs as of 2026 and remains within reach of the landmark, with 1,643 runs separating him from the Indian batting great's record.Patel described Root as one of the finest players to have played the game, highlighting the determination that has sustained his career at the highest level. “Joe Root is one of the best players in my opinion, one of the best to play and still going. The thing that stands out about Root is the hunger to score runs. He's obviously so close to Sachin Tendulkar (in Test runs). I'm sure that's on his mind. It's great to see a batsman with this longevity,” he said. Praise for Harry Brook Patel also spoke highly of England's all-format captain Harry Brook, describing the young batter as an exciting talent capable of playing a wide range of attacking shots. “Harry Brook is an unbelievable talent. Plays shots 360 (degrees); exciting to watch. He's a player in full force at the minute, and he can do anything,” Patel said. Samit Patel at WCL 2026 Patel is part of England Champions in the ongoing WCL 2026. The side have registered two wins in four matches and are currently second on the points table. England Champions will face Australia Champions in their final league-stage match on Wednesday, with a victory guaranteeing their place in the semi-finals.Patel represented England in six Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals and 18 T20 Internationals between 2008 and 2015. A long-serving Nottinghamshire player, he made 629 appearances for the county over 22 years, contributing across formats with both bat and ball. He was part of Nottinghamshire's County Championship-winning teams in 2005 and 2010 and played a key role in their successful white-ball campaigns, including the double triumph in 2017. Across formats, he finished his Nottinghamshire career with more than 25,000 runs and over 800 wickets. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former England all-rounder Samit Patel said it would be an “unbelievable” achievement if Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in Test cricket, praising the England batter’s hunger to score runs and remarkable longevity in the game.Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026, Patel said Root’s continued appetite for runs has been a defining feature of his career as he closes in on Tendulkar’s all-time Test record. “If he can do it, that would be an unbelievable effort. Sachin is probably my hero and idol growing up, and if someone does that, it would be unbelievable,” Patel told ANI.Tendulkar retired from Test cricket with 15,921 runs, the highest tally in the format's history. Root has crossed 14,278 Test runs as of 2026 and remains within reach of the landmark, with 1,643 runs separating him from the Indian batting great's record.Patel described Root as one of the finest players to have played the game, highlighting the determination that has sustained his career at the highest level. “Joe Root is one of the best players in my opinion, one of the best to play and still going. The thing that stands out about Root is the hunger to score runs. He's obviously so close to Sachin Tendulkar (in Test runs). I'm sure that's on his mind. It's great to see a batsman with this longevity,” he said.Patel also spoke highly of England's all-format captain Harry Brook, describing the young batter as an exciting talent capable of playing a wide range of attacking shots. “Harry Brook is an unbelievable talent. Plays shots 360 (degrees); exciting to watch. He's a player in full force at the minute, and he can do anything,” Patel said.Patel is part of England Champions in the ongoing WCL 2026. The side have registered two wins in four matches and are currently second on the points table. England Champions will face Australia Champions in their final league-stage match on Wednesday, with a victory guaranteeing their place in the semi-finals.Patel represented England in six Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals and 18 T20 Internationals between 2008 and 2015. A long-serving Nottinghamshire player, he made 629 appearances for the county over 22 years, contributing across formats with both bat and ball. He was part of Nottinghamshire's County Championship-winning teams in 2005 and 2010 and played a key role in their successful white-ball campaigns, including the double triumph in 2017. Across formats, he finished his Nottinghamshire career with more than 25,000 runs and over 800 wickets. (ANI)