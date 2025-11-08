Jhulan Goswami congratulated Richa Ghosh, the first Bengal cricketer to win the World Cup, for her role in India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory. Ghosh was felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal for her performance.

Jhulan Goswami Congratulates World Cup Winner Richa Ghosh

Legendary Indian seamer Jhulan Goswami congratulated Richa Ghosh and the Indian women's cricket team on their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 win, highlighting Richa's achievement as the first cricketer from Bengal to win the World Cup. Goswami praised the team's performance and acknowledged the significance of this moment for Richa, her family, and the entire team. "Congratulations to Richa Ghosh and the Indian team for their performance in the World Cup. I congratulate the entire team and staff...This is a special moment, she (Richa Ghosh) is the first cricketer from Bengal to win the World Cup. I congratulate Richa and her family," Jhulan Goswami told the reporters.

CAB Felicitates Bengal Star

Ghosh was felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for her vital role in India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup title on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CAB president Sourav Ganguly were present at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium to honour the star player for her performances in the tournament, which saw her tie with West Indies' hitter Deandra Dottin for most sixes in a single edition of a Women's WC (12 sixes). She was given a prize money of Rs 34 lakhs and a golden bat by Ganguly. Indian women's cricket pace legend Jhulan Goswami was also present at the event.

Richa Ghosh's Stellar World Cup Performance

In the marquee tournament, Richa scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133, with a brilliant, innings-saving 94 against South Africa as her best knock. Her hard-hitting cameos in the knockout stages were, however, her best efforts.

Crucial Knockout Stage Cameos

During the semifinals against Australia, her cameo of 26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes, aided India in a record-breaking run-chase of 339, the most by a team in Women's ODIs and the highest-ever in a Cricket World Cup knockout match, be it in men's or women's cricket. In the final, she played another cameo of 34 in just 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking India to a daunting total of 298/7, which turned out to be a match-winning one.

Overall ODI Career

In 51 ODIs and 49 innings for India, Richa has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of over 103, with seven fifties and a best score of 96. (ANI)