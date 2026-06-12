Chota Nagpur Royals secured a 10-wicket DLS victory over Dhanbad Diamonds, while Ranchi Titans beat Santhal Strikers by 42 runs on day two of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League. Virat Singh and Shikhar Mohan were the stars for their teams.

Chota Nagpur Royals and Ranchi Titans secured decisive victories on the second day of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Thursday. The Royals claimed a dominant 10-wicket win via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed opener, while the Titans defended a massive total to win by 42 runs.

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Royals Clinch Dominant DLS Win

In a rain-interrupted first match of the day, Dhanbad Diamonds posted 63/2 in 7 overs before heavy showers halted the play, as per a press release. Aryaman Sen anchored the innings with an unbeaten 31* off 20 balls, supported by Aditya Singh's 24* off 16 balls. For the Royals, Ritwik M Pathak (1/12) and Suprieyo Chakraborty (1/16) picked up a wicket each.

Following the delay, the Chota Nagpur Royals were set a revised DLS target of 65 runs in 5 overs. Openers Virat Singh (38* off 15 balls) and MD Nazim Siddiqui (23* off 11 balls) chased down the target effortlessly, reaching 65/0 in just 4.2 overs to seal a comprehensive 10-wicket victory. Virat Singh was awarded the player of the match.

Titans Defend Massive Total

In the second match of the day, Ranchi Titans were put into bat and posted a formidable 227/5. Openers Shikhar Mohan and Aryan Hudda gave the team a blistering start, putting on 93 runs in 7.4 overs before Aryan Hudda fell for 40 off 16 balls. Player of the match, Shikhar Mohan, top-scored with a brilliant 90 off 48 balls, while Shrestha contributed a rapid 57 off 31 balls. Skipper Rajandeep Singh added a late cameo of 21 off 12 balls.

Chasing a target of 228, the Santhal Strikers struggled to maintain the required run rate despite a promising start from openers Vibhor Pandey (26) and Vivek Kumar (10). A resilient, unbeaten 71-run seventh-wicket partnership between Sumit Kumar (67) and Ravi Kumar Yadav gave the innings a standing effort, but the Santhal Strikers ultimately finished at 185/6 in 20 overs.

For Ranchi Titans, Prince Anurag Murmu led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/26, helping his team secure a 42-run victory in the match. (ANI)