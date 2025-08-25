JD McDonagh’s Liverpool shirt with Alexander Isak’s name drew boos in Newcastle

During WWE’s live event in Newcastle, JD McDonagh triggered a storm of reactions with a simple but strong act. The Irish wrestler stepped into the spotlight wearing a Liverpool shirt with the name of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The moment directly tapped into one of English football’s most heated current transfer sagas.

The scene unfolded during a six-man tag team match that featured McDonagh teaming with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio against CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Penta. When McDonagh revealed the Liverpool-Isak shirt, the home crowd responded instantly with loud boos echoing throughout the arena. The stunt clearly struck a nerve in Newcastle, where supporters are fiercely protective of their star forward.

McDonagh later doubled down on the moment by sharing a clip on X, accompanied by the hashtag #FREEISAK. That phrase has become a social media movement among Liverpool fans demanding Newcastle United release the Swedish striker.

Liverpool already secured Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, yet their focus remains fixed on Alexander Isak. The Merseyside club’s current offer sits at £110 million, but Newcastle has insisted on £150 million to sanction any deal.

Isak himself has only intensified the story. The striker has made clear his desire to leave St James’ Park for Anfield. Reports suggest he is unwilling to play for Newcastle this season if his move is blocked, as the transfer window nears closure.

Newcastle United values Isak as a cornerstone of their project, but financial pressures and player unrest leave them in a tough spot. Liverpool, meanwhile, is attempting to force a breakthrough with their current bid, knowing time is quickly running out.