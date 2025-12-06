Indian star bowler Jasprit Bumrah turns 31 on December 6. Today, he will also play an ODI match against South Africa. Let's find out how much he earns from his cricket career.
According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah's net worth is around ₹60 to ₹70 crore. His main sources of income are his BCCI contract, IPL salary, and several major brand endorsements.
Jasprit Bumrah is included in the Grade A+ list according to the BCCI's annual contract, from which he receives ₹7 crore annually.
Jasprit Bumrah currently plays in all three formats for the Indian team. He is paid ₹15 lakh for a Test match, ₹6 lakh for an ODI, and ₹3 lakh for a T20I.
In the Indian Premier League, Jasprit Bumrah plays for the Mumbai Indians team. For 2025, the franchise has retained him in their team for ₹18 crore.
Jasprit Bumrah also earns crores by endorsing several luxury brands. These include major brands like ASICS, OnePlus, boAt, and Thums Up.
Besides Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah also has a luxurious house in Ahmedabad. His Mumbai flat is worth about ₹2 crore, and his Ahmedabad house is valued at around ₹3 crore.
Jasprit Bumrah is also very fond of luxury cars. He owns a Nissan 'Godzilla' sports car. Besides this, he has cars like the Mercedes-Maybach S 560 and a Velar SUV.
