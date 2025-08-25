Image Credit : Getty

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has always shared an easy chemistry with Rhea Ripley. Their lighthearted exchanges often end up going viral, blurring the line between playful teasing and genuine admiration.

In one popular clip, Kelley asked Ripley to speak German, only to get the response: “I love you, you are my wife.” Multiple videos like these have fueled speculation that Kelley may have more than just friendship for the former Women’s World Champion.