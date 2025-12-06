Veteran Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 32nd birthday. Since his 2016 debut, he has become one of India's biggest match-winners across all formats, instrumental in Test series wins abroad and major ICC tournament successes.

The veteran Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been one of India's biggest match-winners of the modern era, turned 32 years on Saturday. Bumrah made his international debut in early 2016 during India's white-ball tour of Australia. Before this, he had an outstanding domestic season, excelling for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy and topping the bowling charts in the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was the highest wicket-taker in the T20I leg of the Australia tour, which India won 3-0.

Rise in Test Cricket

His Test debut came two years later in South Africa, and he took a five-for in his third match, in Johannesburg, helping India pull the series back to 2-1. Another 14 wickets followed on the tour of England in the summer of 2018. In Melbourne at the end of the year, he hit a spectacular gear, scuppering Australia with 6 for 33 and 3 for 53 in a performance that turned out to be instrumental in India winning their first-ever Test series there.

A Prolific Test Career

Bumrah has played 52 Tests, claiming 234 wickets at an impressive average of 19.79. He's also achieved 16 five-wicket hauls, with 13 of those coming against tough opponents like Australia, England, and South Africa.

Dominance in White-Ball Cricket

Bumrah has been a dominant force in white-ball cricket, with 149 wickets in One-Day Internationals at an average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59. He played a crucial role in India's run to the ICC World Cup 2023 final, taking 20 wickets in the tournament.

T20I Specialist and World Cup Hero

Bumrah has consistently been a game-changer in T20Is, effectively closing down one end and making it a 16-over contest for the opposition. He's taken 99 wickets in 80 matches at an average of 18.11 and an impressive economy rate of 6.36. His standout performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where India emerged victorious, taking 15 wickets in eight matches.

An Indispensable Asset in the IPL

Bumrah is a vital cog for the Mumbai Indians, having taken 183 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at an impressive economy rate of 7.24. His consistent performances have made him an irreplaceable figure in the team, contributing significantly to their five IPL titles.

Bumrah was also MI's highest wicket-taker in three of their IPL title wins, taking 20 wickets in 2017, 19 in 2019, and 27 in 2020. He was also part of the squad when Mumbai won titles in 2013 and 2015.