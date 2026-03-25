Jasprit Bumrah reported to BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for workload management. The pacer is focusing on strength and conditioning ahead of IPL 2026 and India's white-ball tour of England, set to join Mumbai Indians for their first game.

Bumrah's Pre-IPL Workload Management

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for workload management ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The report stated that the right-arm speedster is at BCCI's CoE to work on his strength and conditioning.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it is understood that the plan for Bumrah at CoE has been planned by the BCCI medical team with the focus on India's white-ball tour of England in July. The speedster will join the five-time champions Mumbai ahead of their opening fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs during their tour of England.

Recalling T20 World Cup Heroics

The right-arm speedster played a crucial role in helping India defend their ICC Men's T20 World Cup at home, a record no team has achieved earlier. He scalped a four-wicket haul in the grand finale against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India won the one-sided final by 96 runs with Bumrah returning 4/15 in his four overs.

Bumrah also won the Player of the Match award for his fantastic bowling effort.

Tournament Statistics

The 32-year-old was the joint-highest wicket taker in the T20 World Cup alongwith his teammate Varun Chakaravarthy. Bumrah scalped 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.24, including one four-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat. (ANI)