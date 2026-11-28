Australia names its 13-member squad for the Test series against New Zealand, featuring debutants Jack Clayton and Corey Rocchiccioli, while veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is notably excluded from the team selection.

Sydney [Australia], November 28 (ANI): Jack Clayton and Corey Rocchiccioli have earned their maiden Test call-ups after being named in Australia's 13-member squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, while veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out. Queensland left-hander Clayton has been rewarded for his impressive Sheffield Shield form, having averaged 74.83 across five matches this season. He has been selected to fill the batting spot left vacant by Marnus Labuschagne, who has also been omitted from the squad. Meanwhile, Western Australia off-spinner Rocchiccioli has been brought in as a replacement for Lyon, who has claimed 577 wickets in Test cricket. Lyon's omission, revealed earlier, has raised questions over his international future, although he remains in contention for Australia's tour of India early next year. The selectors announced a 13-member squad on Saturday, with one additional player set to be included following the next round of Sheffield Shield fixtures, scheduled from December 3 to 7. Lyon has been Australia's first-choice Test spinner since 2013 and had not missed a squad selection since making his international debut in 2011, making his omission a significant development for the team. His replacement, Rocchiccioli, has been one of the standout performers in the Sheffield Shield since making his first-class debut in 2021. With 170 wickets at an average of 29.66, the Western Australia off-spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker among spinners in the competition. He also made headlines in his most recent appearance against Tasmania, scoring his maiden first-class century at Perth Stadium, the venue set to host the opening Test against New Zealand. Among the players who featured in Australia's most recent Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Cooper Connolly has also been left out of the squad. Beau Webster is currently not included either, while fast bowler Michael Neser has retained his place among the pace-bowling options. The squad is the first named by Australia since the resurfacing of the 2018 ball-tampering controversy. Four players associated with that tour remain part of the current setup, including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steven Smith. The opening Test against New Zealand is scheduled to begin in Perth on December 9, with the series then moving to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The four-match contest will mark New Zealand's first Test series comprising four matches since 1999. The four-Test series between Australia and New Zealand will begin in Perth on December 9, with the opening match scheduled to run until December 13. The remaining fixtures will be played across Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia Test squad vs New Zealand Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc - *One player to be added following round six of the Sheffield Shield. (ANI)