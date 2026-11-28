Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-2 in a Premier League match. Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice for the hosts, extending Chelsea's losing streak to three games and putting more pressure on manager Xabi Alonso.

London [UK], November 28 (ANI): Nottingham Forest compounded Chelsea’s recent struggles with a 3-2 victory at the City Ground on Friday, extending the Blues’ losing run to three consecutive Premier League matches and leaving them with just one win in their last five league outings. Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice, while Igor Jesus also found the net as Forest capitalised on Chelsea's defensive vulnerabilities. Despite a late fightback led by Emmanuel Emegha, Chelsea were unable to avoid another disappointing result, increasing the pressure on manager Xabi Alonso.

Forest made a dream start, taking the lead inside five minutes through Igor Jesus. Daniel Munoz delivered a cross from the right, which the Brazilian striker converted with a superb volley into the top corner. Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm despite enjoying spells of possession, with Forest maintaining their defensive organisation and threatening on the counter.

The hosts doubled their advantage shortly after the interval when Wesley Fofana brought down Liam Delap inside the penalty area. Gibbs-White made no mistake from the spot in the 51st minute to put Forest firmly in control. Chelsea responded almost immediately as Emmanuel Emegha pulled one back in the 54th minute. The forward collected the ball following a move involving Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer before finishing confidently to make it 2-1.

However, Forest restored their two-goal cushion in the 72nd minute. Xaver Schlager picked out Gibbs-White with a clever pass, and the midfielder produced a composed finish over goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to complete his brace. Emegha gave Chelsea renewed hope in the closing stages, heading home Pedro Neto's cross in the 89th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-2. The visitors pushed for an equaliser in stoppage time, but Forest held firm to secure all three points.

The defeat marks another setback for Chelsea, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Following their disappointing 4-1 home defeat against Leeds United, the loss at Nottingham further deepens their problems under Alonso. Chelsea remain eighth in the Premier League standings, while Forest move up to 14th after securing an important victory. For Alonso and Chelsea, the search for a turnaround continues as defensive lapses and inconsistent performances keep troubling the Blues. (ANI)