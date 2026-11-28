The Pro Panja Poonawalla Gold Edition II takes place in Pune on November 28, featuring international and domestic armwrestlers in high-profile bouts to promote the professional sport's growth in India with the Poonawalla family's support.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bringing together some of the biggest names in international armwrestling, the Pro Panja League addressed the media at a press conference held at The Westin, Pune, on Friday, ahead of the much-anticipated Pro Panja Poonawalla Gold Edition II, scheduled to take place at the Poonawalla Stud Farms on Saturday, November 28. The press conference was attended by Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Group; Zayan Poonawalla; Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, Co-Founders of Pro Panja League; and Ajay Marwah, alongside leading Indian and international armwrestlers. The gathering also witnessed the introduction of participating athletes and their face-offs ahead of Saturday’s Mega Matches, as per a press release.

Featuring eight high-profile bouts, the second edition will bring together leading armwrestlers from India, Canada, the United States, Russia and New Zealand. Headlining the event will be a highly anticipated clash in the 105 kg category between Canadian armwrestling sensation Auden Larratt, son of legendary armwrestler Devon Larratt, and India’s rising star Aabhas Rana. The two co-main events in the 110 kg+ category will see New Zealand’s Maateiwarangi Heta Morris take on India’s Mazahir Saidu, while American armwrestler Jeremy Parker will face India’s Yuvraj Verma. Russian armwrestling sensation Akimbo will compete against India’s Stewe Thomas in the 85 kg category. Among the domestic contests, Sachin Goyal, popularly known as the ‘Bicep King’, will take on Vethozo Lohe, while Kyle Cummings will face Satnam Singh. The event will also feature two women’s bouts, with Manorama Bisht taking on Arvika Dutta and Nirmal Oliyan facing Yogesh Chaudhary. Renowned Polish armwrestler Alex Kurdecha will make a special guest appearance.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition hosted at the Poonawalla residence in January this year, the initiative reflects the Poonawalla family’s continued support for the growth of professional armwrestling in India. Zayan Poonawalla’s passion for the sport and extensive knowledge of international armwrestling have been instrumental in bringing the initiative to life and identifying marquee match-ups, with the support of Yohan Poonawalla and the Pro Panja League.

Speaking on the occasion, Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Group, said, “We should thank my son, Zayan, who is responsible for all of us being here today and having these special international Mega Matches. I would like to compliment Pro Panja League for doing so much for the sport in such a short period of time. We had a trial run in January with some of our top Indian athletes, and the experience was absolutely fantastic. Watching armwrestling on a screen and watching it live are completely different experiences. We look forward to some fantastic Mega Matches tomorrow.”

Established in 2020 by Bollywood actors Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, the Pro Panja League has played a significant role in transforming a sport familiar to generations of Indians into a professional sporting platform, creating opportunities for athletes to showcase their talent on national and international stages. Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League, said, “This is going to be the biggest armwrestling event in Asia and one of the biggest in the world. We have some of the biggest armwrestlers from across the world competing alongside our top Indian athletes. Armwrestling is a sport that all of us have played in school and college, and it feels great to have brought it to this level. We are extremely grateful to Yohan, Zayan and the entire Poonawalla family for their unconditional support in making this event possible.”

The event comes on the back of an impressive performance by Indian armwrestlers at the recently concluded World Armwrestling Championships, where, according to the federation leadership, India secured a top-five finish among 65 participating nations, highlighting the country’s growing competitiveness on the international stage. Preeti Jhangiani, President, People’s Armwrestling Federation India and Vice President, Asian Armwrestling Federation, said, “Armwrestling is exciting, easy to understand and something everyone of us has experienced in our childhood. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Yohan and Zayan Poonawalla for bringing some of the world’s top international athletes to India. We had initially hoped to finish among the top ten nations at the World Championships, but our Indian athletes exceeded expectations by finishing in the top five. We hope to reach the very top in the next two years. We are really looking forward to showcasing the magic of armwrestling tomorrow.”

FULL BOUT CARD

Bout 1 – 85 kg: Sachin Goyal (Madhya Pradesh) vs Vethozo Lohe (Nagaland)

Bout 2 – Women’s 65 kg: Manorama Bisht (Delhi) vs Arvika Dutta (Assam)

Bout 3 – 95 kg: Kyle Cummings (Maharashtra) vs Satnam Singh (Haryana)

Bout 4 – Women’s 65 kg+: Nirmal Oliyan (Haryana) vs Yogesh Chaudhary (Haryana)

Bout 5 – 85 kg: Akimbo (Russia) vs Stewe Thomas (India)

Bout 6 – 110 kg+ | Co-Main Event: Maateiwarangi Heta Morris (New Zealand) vs Mazahir Saidu (India)

Bout 7 – 110 kg+ | Co-Main Event: Jeremy Parker (USA) vs Yuvraj Verma (India)

Bout 8 – 105 kg | Main Event: Auden Larratt (Canada) vs Aabhas Rana (India)

Special Guest Appearance: Alex Kurdecha (Poland)

The Pro Panja Poonawalla Gold Edition II will commence at 6:30 PM on Saturday, November 28, at the Poonawalla Stud Farms in Pune. (ANI)