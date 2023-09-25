Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's a GOLD! India celebrates women cricket team's Asian Games 2023 feat; congratulatory messages pour in

    The Indian women's cricket team created history in the Asian Games 2023 on Monday as Harmapreet Kaur & Co. defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to secure their maiden gold medal.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    In a historic moment during the Asian Games 2023 in China, the Indian women's cricket team achieved a remarkable feat on a memorable Monday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates made history by clinching victory over Sri Lanka in the final, securing a gold medal with a 19-run win. Notably, this marked the Indian cricket team's debut participation in the cricketing events of the Asian Games. Despite cricket featuring in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, neither the men's nor the women's Indian team had previously taken part in this prestigious event.

    Also read: Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal

    In their quest for victory, the Indian women's team batted first and managed to set a competitive total of 116 runs on the board, albeit losing 7 wickets in the process. What followed was an outstanding all-round performance by the team. With the ball in hand, the Indian side displayed their prowess on the 22-yard strip, effectively containing the Sri Lankan opposition to a mere 87/8. Leading the bowling attack was Titas Sadhu, who emerged as the standout performer, capturing an impressive 3 wickets while conceding just 6 runs in her spell of 4 overs.

    Taking to X, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian eves on the historic feat. "IT'S A GOLD. Congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the Asian Games and bring home India's 1st-ever GOLD in Cricket!!"

    "Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the Women in Blue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge of their seats till the very last moment. This historic win is a testament to their grit, indomitable spirit, and resilience, a moment which will forever be etched in India's Asian Games history. Congratulations Champions," he added.

    Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah too lauded the Indian women cricket team's gold-winning effort in China. "Indian women's cricket team wins Gold at the Asian Games with a dominant win over Sri Lanka, led by 18-year-old sensation Titas Sadhu's bowling brilliance (3 for 6). Congratulations to the team and support staff for this historic achievement!" he wrote on X.

    Other celebrities, politicians, cricketers, fans and more took to the social media platform to send their congratulatory wishes to the team. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
