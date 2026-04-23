India's young shooters won four more medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2026, raising the total to seven. Sejal Kamble (women's 25m pistol) and Rohit Kanyan (men's 50m rifle prone) won silver, as did Raj Chandra in the men's 25m pistol.

India's young shooting contingent delivered another impressive performance at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2026, clinching four medals on Wednesday to take their overall tally to seven. Leading the charge was Sejal Kamble, who secured a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event. Kamble shot 27 in the final, finishing behind neutral athlete Katsiaryna Ivanova, who claimed gold, while Sofiia Smetankina took bronze. Kamble had earlier dominated the qualification round, topping the standings with a score of 580, according to Olympics.com.

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In the same event, India's Anjali Bhagwat and Parisha Gupta reached the final but finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Medals in Men's 25m Pistol

The men's 25m pistol event saw a strong Indian presence on the podium, with Raj Chandra winning silver after scoring 580, and Abhinav Deshwal taking bronze with 578. Gold went to Kirill Tsukanov, the only non-Indian shooter in the top six, underlining India's dominance in the field.

Rohit Kanyan Adds Silver in Rifle Prone

In another event, Rohit Kanyan added to India's medal haul by winning silver in the men's 50m rifle prone. He shot 615.8, narrowly missing gold by just 0.5 points to Kazakhstan's Oleg Noskov. Neutral athlete Arseni Livantsou took bronze, while India's Shivendra Bahadur Singh finished fourth.

Strong Performances in Skeet

In skeet competitions, Risham Guron qualified strongly for the women's final but finished seventh, while Ishaan Singh Libra narrowly missed a podium finish in the men's event, ending fourth.

India's Overall Medal Haul

With these results, India's medal tally now stands at one gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. Earlier in the competition, Shiva Narwal won gold and Chirag Sharma secured silver in the men's 10m air pistol, while Panaah Bhugra claimed silver in the women's 10m air rifle.

The Cairo leg of the World Cup has attracted 284 shooters from 25 federations, with India fielding the largest contingent of 71 athletes, continuing its strong tradition in junior shooting on the global stage. (ANI)