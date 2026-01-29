Bhavesh Pawar, captain of ISPL's Tiigers of Kolkata, praises the league for supporting players from humble backgrounds and providing nationwide opportunities. He believes the league is here to stay and that tennis-ball cricket will grow.

Bhavesh Pawar, captain of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 franchise Tiigers of Kolkata, praised the tennis-ball cricket league, saying that the ISPL creates opportunities for players from across the country and is set to thrive for many years to come. The Tiigers of Kolkata have played six matches in the ISPL 2026 season and have won four. They are currently positioned fifth in the eight-team tournament. In their most-recent ISPL match, Tiigers of Kolkata registered a four-wicket win over Delhi Superheros on January 26.

Pawar Praises ISPL's Vision and Impact

Speaking to ANI, the Tiigers of Kolkata captain praised the Indian Street Premier League, noting that the tournament supports players from humble backgrounds and offers nationwide opportunities, and expressed confidence that the league will continue to grow and remain for the long term. "I regard ISPL with high regard. As I already said, I come from humble beginnings, and I honestly never thought I would one day play in ISPL. ISPL has given immense support to me, and I think the league is here to stay. Players from all around the country will have opportunities through ISPL."

"I think tennis-ball cricket will grow over time and be played at a much higher level in the future."

Bhavesh also said the ISPL provides good financial support and rewards good performances, while also giving opportunities to previously unknown players. "The ISPL has also helped the players monetarily. Those who perform well receive good rewards, as is the case elsewhere. What stands out to me about the ISPL is that unknown and unheard-of players get opportunities here," Bhavesh said.

From Village Cricket to ISPL Stage

Speaking about his cricketing journey, Bhavesh Pawar shared that he began playing at the village level and progressed through strong performances in various tournaments, eventually earning a place in the ISPL. "My cricketing journey has been pretty similar to that of most cricketers who come from small areas. I started by playing cricket at the village level and then made my way to the professional arena. I performed well at several tournaments, and through those performances, I got the chance to be in the ISPL," Bhavesh Pawar told ANI.

About the Franchise

The Tiigers of Kolkata franchise is owned by Aspect Sports, which is led by Aksha Kamboj. Aspect Sports is a leading sports management and development company dedicated to nurturing talent, strengthening communities, and promoting sporting excellence across India. (ANI)