Chennaiyin FC will host unbeaten FC Goa in their first home game of the ISL 2026 season. After securing their maiden win, coach Clifford Miranda wants to build momentum and stressed a collective approach to stop Goa's attack.

Chennaiyin FC will look to build on their hard-fought win against rivals Kerala when they host fourth-placed FC Goa in their first home fixture of the Indian Super League 2026 on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Summer signing Imran Khan's first goal secured Chennaiyin's maiden win of the campaign in their previous outing. Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda, speaking ahead of the next fixture on Saturday, stressed the need for his side to build on that momentum against an opponent that remains unbeaten in the league so far, according to a press release.

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Coach on Collective Strategy

Addressing the challenge of containing FC Goa's attacking threats, he said, "I won't give away the plan, but we try to stop the opponent as a team and as a group. We don't usually go for man-marking; that is not our style or our way. We work collectively and look to nullify the opposition together, rather than focusing on individuals, unless it's a set-piece situation."

Focus on Final Third

Miranda also reflected on the team's progress in settling into their roles and the improvements required in the final third, particularly in converting promising moments into goals. "We have been trying various structural adjustments and are working towards consistency in the positions we want to occupy in the final third. We hope to get that right and start scoring more regularly. We have been creating good moments and generating chances, but we need to be more dominant, especially in the final third. We also need to be a bit calmer on the ball, and at times we are slightly tentative, particularly in those key attacking areas," the head coach added.

The Home Advantage

FC Goa's visit will also be the first time this season Chennaiyin plays in front of a home crowd. The Marina Machans were on the road for the first four games of the campaign, a run which yielded a win and a draw, and will be eager to march towards three more points with their faithful behind their backs.

Speaking on the importance of home support, Miranda said, "It is so important. We have four games (of a five-match home run) left, and we need to make the best use of them. We need to use that to our advantage and get points on the table. For that, we need the ground, we need the home advantage. We need our people. We need the fans to be there to support us."

Chima Chukwu Ready for Action

Joining Miranda for the press conference was forward Daniel Chima Chukwu, whose late goal in the corresponding fixture last season earned Chennaiyin a 2-2 draw. "So far, I feel really good. Nothing much has changed, and I'm looking forward to the game. We will do our best," Chima said.

Reflecting on the wait for his approvals to rejoin the team, he added, "Back home, when I was watching the team, I felt like I really needed to be there. Because of the visa, I had to wait, so it wasn't easy, but once it came through, I couldn't wait anymore. I just wanted to come back as soon as I could."

Team News Update

Miranda also provided an update on the team news, ruling screening midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer a 50-50 doubt for the match. Apart from Ali, the Chennaiyin head coach confirmed he should have the whole squad available for selection.

Head-to-Head Record

In the head-to-head competition between these two teams, they have played 30 matches overall. FC Goa have won 18 matches, whereas Chennaiyin FC have won just nine matches. Three matches ended in a draw.