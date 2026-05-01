NorthEast United FC face Inter Kashi in a vital ISL 2025-26 relegation match. Later, Sporting Club Delhi host Punjab FC, who aim to strengthen their title ambitions in Saturday's double-header.

NorthEast United FC will seek a vital home victory as they face Inter Kashi in their Indian Super League 2025-26 match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. The match will kick off at 17:00 IST. Later in the evening, Sporting Club Delhi will host Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with kick-off slated for 19:30 IST.

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Saturday's double-header presents a fascinating contrast in objectives, as the Highlanders fight desperately to stave off the threat of relegation, while the Shers aim to bolster their push for the league title, according to a press release.

Relegation Battle: NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi

Highlanders' Survival Bid

NorthEast United FC will aim to bounce back following a 0-2 defeat against FC Goa in their previous outing. Despite promising attacking bursts from Jithin MS and substitute Parthib Gogoi, the Highlanders were ultimately undone by strikes from Dejan Drazic and Mohammed Yasir.

Despite their recent struggles, the Highlanders possess enough firepower to mount a fierce survival bid against Inter Kashi. Currently sitting 12th with seven points from 10 matches, NorthEast United FC are desperately seeking a win to steer clear of relegation. A victory would take them to 10 points, providing a crucial lifeline to their campaign.

For the hosts, Jithin MS and Parthib Gogoi will be key players to watch, having shown bright attacking intent in their previous outing. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali underscored the fixture's significance, urging his players to absorb the pressure and play without fear. "With three games remaining, this is our most important fixture. We need to return to that mental calmness and a fresh winning mentality," he said. "Don't be afraid. Fear makes you nervous and anxious. Just be yourself and enjoy the game; I am responsible for the result."

NorthEast United FC player Mohammed Ashraf expressed his motivation ahead of the contest. "The competition is very tough, but I give everything on the training pitch," he noted. "I am happy because the coach trusts me and gives me opportunities, and I feel great."

Inter Kashi Seek Immediate Response

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, arrive looking to arrest a recent dip in form following a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC. Despite early saves from goalkeeper Lluis Tarres and promising midfield link-up play between Alfred Planas and Sergio Llamas, the newly-promoted side struggled to convert their chances and were punished at the back.

The visitors will be acutely aware of their limited margin for error and will seek an immediate response to keep pace with the teams around them. Currently sitting eighth with 11 points from nine matches, a vital away victory would propel them to 14 points, drawing them level with seventh-placed Punjab FC and establishing them comfortably in mid-table.

Inter Kashi will look to the midfield duo of Alfred Planas and Sergio Llamas, relying on their creative link-up play to unlock the opposition. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas highlighted the challenge of playing away and the importance of game management. "All teams have urgency. Playing at home increases the chances of winning by around 25 per cent, and unfortunately, we haven't had that advantage for two years," he said. "A football match is a game of moments. If we control them well, we will have a better chance of winning."

Defender Nishu Kumar reinforced the squad's motivation and his pride in representing the region. "It's a privilege to represent Uttar Pradesh and Kashi. We have trained hard all week," he added. "We are highly motivated and hope to secure a positive result against NorthEast."

North Indian Derby: Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC

Sporting Club Delhi Target Home Win

Sporting Club Delhi will target a return to winning ways at home following a 2-2 draw against Mohammedan SC in their previous outing. The capital side twice took the lead through a brace from Matija Babovic, including a 17th-minute penalty won by Mohammed Aimen, but were pegged back and forced to share the spoils.

Currently 10th with nine points from nine matches, Sporting Club Delhi can climb as high as eighth with a win. A victory would take them to 12 points, strengthening their mid-table position, provided other results are favourable. Fresh off a brace, forward Babovic and creative midfielder Aimen will be key players to watch, alongside Joseph Sunny, who leads the club with five goal contributions this season.

Sporting Club Delhi assistant coach Noel Joseph embraced the excitement of the 'North Indian Derby' and the challenge of facing an in-form opponent. "Punjab FC are in excellent form, but we have proven we can surprise opponents," he said. "We are unbeaten at home and want to keep our fortress intact. Derbies always provide extra motivation."

Midfielder Ousmane Fane reflected on the team's mentality ahead of the fixture. "We have a positive feeling and expect to win every game," he said. "The staff maintains a great atmosphere, and tomorrow we will try from the first minute to secure victory. This is the mentality in Delhi."

Punjab FC's Title Ambitions

Punjab FC, meanwhile, travel to New Delhi hoping to consolidate their top-half status following a clinical 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi. The Shers were dominant in attack, with Effiong Nsungusi Jr, Bede Osuji, and Player of the Match Samir Zeljkovic all finding the net. With the team firing on all cylinders, head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis will be targeting a continuation of this positive run.

Despite possessing potent attacking options, Punjab FC will need to break down a structured Delhi defence. Currently sitting seventh with 14 points from eight matches, a win would take the Shers to 17 points, significantly boosting their League Shield ambitions. Zeljkovic, Osuji, and the prolific Nsungusi, who has seven goals to his name, will be key players to watch as Punjab FC look to maintain their clinical edge in the final third.

Dilmperis delivered a candid assessment of the 'North Indian Derby' and the unique pressure his side faces. "It's a difficult game against a good team. We share the same playing style and stadium, so it doesn't feel like an away match," he explained. "Delhi have the advantage as they've almost met their season targets, whereas we want to climb higher. The pressure is on us to secure these three crucial points."

Forward Osuji shed light on the dressing room atmosphere heading into the business end of the season. "The mood has been the same since we played Jamshedpur; we are all hungry to do more and be better," he noted. "We want to carry this momentum to the end of the season, especially in this crucial phase."

Historically, Punjab FC have enjoyed dominance in this fixture. In their four previous ISL encounters (including Delhi's history as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City), the Shers are unbeaten with three victories and one draw, while Sporting Club Delhi are yet to register a win. Their most recent clash in March 2025 ended in a commanding 3-1 away victory for Punjab FC in Hyderabad.

With crucial points at stake at both ends of the table, Saturday promises to be a defining day in the ISL season. NorthEast United FC face a must-win battle to secure survival in the top flight, while Punjab FC will look to capitalise on their momentum and accelerate their pursuit of the League Shield. (ANI)