Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti struck an optimistic tone after a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, insisting 'it's just the beginning' and that the five-time champions will keep working to improve.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti struck an optimistic tone after his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign began with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, insisting that the five-time champions remain focused on improving as the tournament progresses.

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Sharing a post on X a day after the Group C encounter, Ancelotti wrote, "Yesterday we took the first step in the World Cup. And we did it with the joy and pride of representing Brazil. It's just the beginning. We keep working and looking ahead. Let's go together!"

The message reflected the Italian's determination to move forward despite a frustrating opening result at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Brazil were held by a spirited Moroccan side.

Spirited Morocco Hold Brazil in Opener

Ancelotti, who made history as the first non-Brazilian manager to coach Brazil at a FIFA World Cup, acknowledged after the match that his team fell short of expectations, particularly during the first half. Morocco took the lead in the 21st minute through Ismael Saibari, who finished off a swift counter-attack after being set up by Brahim Diaz. Brazil responded 11 minutes later when Vinicius Jr cut in from the left and curled a superb right-footed strike into the top corner to level the score before halftime.

Ancelotti Admits Brazil 'Did Not Play Well'

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti admitted Brazil struggled to find balance and were careless in possession. "We did not play well: a few challenges, a very imbalanced team, we lost several balls, and I think we have to do better in that sense," he said.

Brazil showed greater control after the break, following a series of substitutions and enjoyed more possession, but Morocco's disciplined defensive structure prevented the South Americans from finding a winner. Goalkeepers Bono and Alisson were both called into action as the teams combined for 27 shots in an entertaining contest.

'Not Disappointed, and I'm Not Satisfied Either'

Despite the dropped points, Ancelotti refused to overreact, stressing that World Cups are not decided by opening matches alone. "I am not disappointed by this result, and I'm not satisfied either," he said, while also hinting that changes could be made to the lineup in the coming games.

Group C's Next Fixtures

Brazil next face Haiti in Group C, while Morocco will take on Scotland as both teams look to strengthen their positions in the race for the knockout stages. (ANI)